Warson Woods restaurant and bar J Greene's Irish Pub to close

By Vince Brennan
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The restaurant, started in 2011 by Jason and Juliet Greene, has been known for its made-from-scratch, in-house menu.

St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

