Warson Woods restaurant and bar J Greene's Irish Pub to close

The Laneway Restaurant, Peppers’ casual dining spot, is a modern, industrial designed eatery overlooking their beautiful rock pool. The open bar area is ideal for enjoying cocktails created from Bali’s finest ingredients and the comfortable couches are great for a post swim lunch or just snacking with friends. We spotted the welcoming restaurant upon check in and knew we would be spending plenty of time in the ambient space during our stay in Seminyak. Our favourite table was one of the cozy booths beside the bar where our kids would settle for the evening and we could enjoy a few glasses of wine while sharing a few mouthwatering dishes from the menu.