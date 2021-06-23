Highlighting homelessness on the Palouse

While the Palouse may not have tent communities or a visible homelessness crisis, the issue is much more prevalent in the community than meets the eye. Family Promise of the Palouse intends to bring awareness to this issue with the upcoming virtual campaign, Night Without a Bed, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. Starting with a kickoff event at the FPP Day Center, attendees can participate in a trivia and educate themselves on homelessness issues where the first 30 attendees will receive a s’mores kit. That night, participants are asked to sleep anywhere that is not their bed, such as the floor, a couch, a car or outside. They are encouraged to take pictures and post on social media with the hashtag, #nightwithoutabed and tag @familypromiseofthepalouse to build the awareness virtually.