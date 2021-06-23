Cancel
Government Of Canada Launches $500 Million Canada Community Revitalization Fund To Drive Post-COVID-19 Recovery

New community investments in shared public spaces will fuel community revitalization and create the conditions for local economies to thrive

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces in villages, towns and cities are at the heart of communities across Canada. Main streets, downtown cores, community and cultural centres, farmers' markets, libraries, outdoor spaces and other public places draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In many communities, these spaces have remained empty as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

The Government of Canada recognizes that Canadian cities and towns flourish when they have community infrastructure to promote social interaction and physical activity, and provide access to recreational programs and facilities. These are integral to our overall well-being as individuals, families and communities.

Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces. The new Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) announced in Budget 2021 provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces, helping to create the conditions and accessibility to stimulate local economies and bring Canadians back together once it is safe to do so.

RDAs now accepting applicationsToday, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced that eligible applicants may now submit an application. Applicants that have projects ready to proceed are strongly encouraged to submit their applications by July 23, 2021.

Since the start of COVID-19, Canada's RDAs have been on the ground providing relief and recovery funding to businesses and business support organizations to help them weather the effects of the pandemic through the $2 billion Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, preserving more than 143,700 jobs.

As public health restrictions ease, the Canada Community Revitalization Fund will aim to further stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life of Canadians by investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible.

Quotes

"Today's announcement demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to support economic development in communities of every size, in every region. We have helped put small- and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future."- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

Quick Facts

  • CCRF funding will support two major streams of activity:
  • adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines,
  • build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.
  • Eligible recipients will include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.
  • Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.
  • A one-time special scheduled intake will focus on eligible projects that are ready to proceed. Initial screening will begin during the four-week period. Assessment of applications will begin on July 23, 2021, 23:59 PDT. Applicants are strongly encouraged to submit their applications by this date. Should there be remaining funding after the scheduled intake period, applications will continue to be accepted and funded on a continuous intake basis over the next two years or until such a time as the allocated funding is fully distributed.
  • For more information on the application process, eligibility criteria and eligible expenses, or to apply for the CCRF, reach out to your regional development agency.
  • In Quebec, discussions will take place with appropriate governmental authorities to facilitate the deployment of this initiative.

Associated links

Stay connectedFollow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

