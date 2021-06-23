Lisa Detanna Named To Barron's 2021 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

Cancel
Lisa Detanna Named To Barron's 2021 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors

Lisa Detanna, managing director of Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James, has for the sixth year in a row been named to the Barron's list of Top 100 Women Financial Advisors.*

She is 24th on the national list, up from 28th last year. Barron's describes the 2021 honorees as leading women who are champions of diversity and compassion. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisors' practices.

"I am honored and humbled to be among such wonderful women on the Barron's list," said Lisa Detanna. "My team and I remained focused on making a difference in these tumultuous times."

Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James provides financial planning and wealth management for affluent families and individuals, businesses, nonprofits and institutional endowments throughout California and across the globe and can be reached at 855.608.7543 or 877.734.5258. Their offices are at 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 801, Beverly Hills, CA 90212; and 444 S. Flower St., Suite 3870, Los Angeles, CA 90071.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) - Get Report is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors. Total client assets are $858 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

*Source: Barron's "Top 100 Women Financial Advisors," June 2021 . Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Data points that relate to quality of practice include professionals with a minimum of 7 years financial services experience, acceptable compliance records (no criminal U4 issues), client retention reports, charitable and philanthropic work, quality of practice, designations held, offering services beyond investments offered including estates and trusts, and more. Financial Advisors are quantitatively rated based on varying types of revenues produced and assets under management by the financial professional, with weightings associated for each. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Raymond James.© 2020 Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

