Silver Fern Healthcare's CEO And Co-Founder Colleen McGuire Named To Constellation Research 2022 Business Transformation 150

HARTFORD, Conn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Fern Healthcare's Co-Founder and CEO Colleen A. McGuire was recognized by Constellation Research on its 2022 Business Transformation 150 (BT150), an elite list of executives leading business transformation efforts around the globe. Silver Fern Healthcare is transforming chronic disease care through its evidence-based, clinically validated SaaS behavior diagnostic and decision support platform.

Digital leaders have been greatly challenged this year by a perfect storm of disruptions. The BT150 nomination process took these influences to heart this year to make sure the list genuinely reflects today's world and leading trends.

McGuire has a long history of success as a business leader and is a trusted advisor to corporations and nonprofits. In addition to leading Silver Fern through its fast-paced growth, during her career, McGuire has held senior leadership positions in large public financial service companies and has worked as a consultant to executive leadership teams in large and small companies. Prior to founding Silver Fern, she was the Executive Director of the University of Connecticut's Graduate Business Learning Center and an instructor in the Business School's Marketing and Management Departments. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut.

"I am honored to be named to BT150 and to be recognized alongside such an accomplished group of current and past winners. My mission in founding Silver Fern was to transform the way we treat and prevent chronic disease by disrupting the 'treatment as usual' approach to healthcare. I am proud of what we are accomplishing in the market with our clinically proven technology and tools that enable clinicians and patients to build deeper, more meaningful relationships with their patients - leading to better outcomes," she said.

"In curating the next generation of Business Transformation 150 executives from our network, we emphasized those who are successfully navigating the historic challenges of the last year, while still effectively guiding their organizations to transform and evolve," said Constellation Research's VP and Principal Analyst, Dion Hinchcliffe.

Each executive on the list demonstrates an understanding of how the business environment is transforming in response to digital and exponential technologies, and these leaders are actively preparing their companies to excel during and after the transformation.

Silver Fern Healthcare

Silver Fern Healthcare, a mission-driven Connecticut company, is making whole person care a reality, improving health outcomes, and lowering the cost of healthcare. Powered by 30+ years of behavior medicine and published, evidence-based research, Silver Fern's first-of-its-kind behavior diagnostic and decision support platform enables clinicians and patients to identify and understand all the facets of a patient's health and unlock those behaviors and psychosocial barriers that, until now, went unexplored and unaddressed. Silver Fern's platform has been proven to significantly increase engagement and achieve better health outcomes for patients. For more information, visit silverfernhealthcare.com.

