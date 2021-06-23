Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

New Reverse Bayonet Connector From Amphenol Is Designed To Deliver High Power

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

ENDICOTT, N.Y., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, now offers EMI Wind-Lok, a reverse bayonet connector designed to deliver high power from source to load. This heavy-duty connector with EMI shielding is used in a variety of different markets, including wind turbines, offshore windfarms, electrical generators, charging systems, as well as offshore petroleum production.

Technical Specifications

  • 1/3 turn reverse bayonet coupling design with secondary locking
  • Crimp or busbar termination
  • Silver plated contacts
  • Finger proof inserts
  • Amperage rating up to 800 A at 2,500 VDC
  • Operating temperature of -40°C to +125°C
  • Can withstand up to 2,000 mating cycles
  • Can withstand 300 days of continuous salt spray

Amphenol's EMI Wind-Lok is a single pole, high-power connector that features a 1/3 turn reverse bayonet coupling design with secondary coupling that allows for audible, tactile and visual confirmation of secure mating. Its double-dead front, finger-proof inserts help to protect the pin as well as the socket.

With a shell size of 40, this heavy-duty connector can fit a wide range of wire sizes. Its 18 mm RADSOK socket contact provides an amperage rating up to 800 A at 2,500 VDC.

EMI Wind-Lok features rugged corrosion resistant plating with a hard coat anodized finish that can withstand 300 days of continuous salt spray. The connector offers crimp or two-hole busbar termination and features silver plated contacts. It is RoHS and REACH compliant, providing more protection for insert and contact assembly. The connector is also vibration resistant.

The new connector has an operating temperature of -40˚C to +125˚C and can withstand up to 2,000 mating cycles.

Editorial Contact:The Simon Group, Inc. Joanna Puglisi-BarleyPhone: (215) 453-8700E-mail: publicrelations@simongroup.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-reverse-bayonet-connector-from-amphenol-is-designed-to-deliver-high-power-301318614.html

SOURCE Amphenol Industrial Products Group

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
719
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Bayonet#Power Systems#Connector#Rohs#The Simon Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

﻿GKN Additive Develops 3D Printing Process For Low Alloy Dual-phase Steels DPLA And FSLA For Automotive And Industrial Applications

BONN, Germany, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry-first, GKN Additive successfully adapts and enhances DP600 like material, a widely used low alloy dual-phase steel in the automotive industry, for AM manufacturing, and enables diverse designs and applications in Automotive and in other industrial sectors. The newly developed metal...
ElectronicsSFGate

Green Cubes Technology Announces MultiVoltage Lithium SAFEFlex Batteries

KOKOMO, Ind. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Green Cubes Technology (Green Cubes), the leader in producing Lithium-ion (Li-ion) power systems that facilitate the transition from lead acid batteries and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to green Li-ion battery power, today announced a full line of MultiVoltage SAFEFlex batteries. Patent-pending MultiVoltage technology enables the battery to charge at double its output voltage, which cuts charging time in half and makes opportunity charging a more accessible option with simplicity and ease of use for the operator.
Technologysemiengineering.com

Week In Review: Design, Low Power

Synopsys will acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions of BISTel. The acquisition will add an integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution for manufacturing quality and efficiency. BISTel provides engineering equipment systems and AI applications for smart manufacturing in a range of industries. “Combining Synopsys’ and BISTel’s expertise in fab solutions will enable us to bring to market innovative process control products that help our customers maximize their economic opportunity,” said Howard Ko, general manager of the Silicon Engineering Group at Synopsys. Terms of the deal were not disclosed; it is expected to close in Synopsys’ fiscal Q4 2021.
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

Fairview Microwave Introduces New High-Power PIN Diode Switches Utilizing GaN Semiconductor Technology

New RF and Microwave PIN Diode Coaxial Packaged Switches Ship Same-Day Fairview Microwave Inc., an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter wave components, has just debuted a new series of high-power broadband RF and microwave PIN diode coaxial packaged switches that are ideal for aerospace and defense, microwave radio, military and commercial communications, VSAT, SATCOM, test and measurement, wireless infrastructure and fiber optics applications.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Comprehensive Report on MV Protection Relay Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2023 | ABB, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, SEL

According to the new market research report "MV Protection Relay Market by Type (Electromechanical & Static Relay, Digital & Numerical Relay), Connected Load (Feeder Lines, Transformers, and Motors), End-User (Utilities, Industrial, and Commercial & Institutional) & Region - Global Forecast to 2023″, The MV protection relay market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 860 million in 2018 to USD 1,115 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.33%. Expansion of transmission & distribution (T&D) networks and growth of the renewable sector are likely to drive the MV protection relay market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

HVAC Actuators Market To Grow By $ 464.5 Mn In Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

The HVAC actuators market is poised to grow by USD 464.50 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Read the 120-page report with TOC on "HVAC Actuators Market Analysis Report by End-user (Non-residential and Residential), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".
Computersdesign-reuse.com

AnalogX Accelerates Time-to-Market with Diakopto's ParagonX Debugging Platform and Methodology

ParagonX helps improve design quality and productivity for AnalogX’s ultra low-power chiplet and chip interconnects. ParagonX offers powerful integrated circuits (IC) analysis, debugging and optimization capabilities that enable AnalogX to push the limits of process technology to enhance the performance, power efficiency, robustness and reliability of their interconnect solutions. By providing actionable insights to quickly and easily pinpoint bottlenecks and root causes, ParagonX helps AnalogX engineers overcome the growing challenges of layout parasitics in modern FinFET processes.
Technologydallassun.com

New Online Training From ASCO Power Technologies - July - September, 2021

ASCO Power Technologies announces its lineup of industry-leading online training events for July, August, and September of 2021. Based on more than a century of backup power experience, these events are FREE to power industry professionals and engineers, facility managers, and technicians. For the Third Quarter of 2021, ASCO Power...
Home & GardenCAR Magazine

All-new Honda Civic revealed: sensible design, hybrid power

More details of Honda's perennial Civic have arrived, as the brand confirms some info on the hatchback bound for Europe. The reveal of the hatchback comes months after the initial debut of the North America-focused saloon variant, showing off a much more demure and reserved design than the retina-assaulting looks of the previous model that has spawned a Type R variant we love so dearly.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Reversed Course Today

After gaining 14% on the heels of its first-quarter 2021 financial results yesterday, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock has reversed course today. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Plug Power shares are down 3.9% after having dropped as much as 6% earlier in the session. So what. The mixed earnings report included...
CarsDesign World Network

IPT-HD high-voltage connector provides shielding for alternative energy vehicles

With the global drive to protect the environment and conserve energy, alternatives to fossil fuel are spearheading the demand for advanced, alternative energy vehicles. After years of development, manufacturers are continually looking for ways to ensure the quality and safety of hybrid and electric vehicles—especially for vibration and shielding performance. To meet this demand, TE Connectivity (TE) has introduced the new IPT-HD power bolt high-voltage connector.
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

SUPER73-ZX aluminum eBike features a light aluminum alloy frame and a removable battery

Hit the road with power and comfort when you have the SUPER73-ZX aluminum eBike. It boasts an aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum alloy frame that’s lighter and more durable than steel. What’s more, this electric bike is resistant to rust and corrosion. And the cutting-edge 615 Wh removable battery and motor give you 80+ kilometers of range. Best of all, it’s street legal with several riding modes. Additionally, the new ZX seat keeps you more comfortable. Moreover, with a 79 cm seat height and adjustable handlebars, this aluminum eBike accommodates a range of users. Furthermore, with its 10-speed Shimano Zee rear derailleur, you can gear with riding modes and speed levels. So you can adapt your pedaling style to almost any kind of terrain and comfort. Additionally, connectivity with the Super73 app allows you to manage your bike easily. And the turn-by-turn navigation system makes getting to your destination easy.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

InnoCentive Launches Open Innovation Challenge With Shell GameChanger To Help Decarbonize The Chemical Industry

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open innovation firm InnoCentive is supporting Shell GameChanger in a new Chemicals Decarbonization Challenge to find innovative technologies that significantly reduce the carbon intensity relating to the Shell Chemicals' product portfolio. Chemical products are vital in maintaining and improving quality of life. But the...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global $34.6 Billion Fiber Optic Components Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Opportunities For Fiber Optics In Diverse Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Components - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Fiber Optic Components Market to Reach US$34.6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optic Components estimated at US$19.8...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

IoT in Utilities Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Telit, Trilliant, Rayven

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of IoT in Utilities Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IoT in Utilities Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IoT in Utilities market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IoT in Utilities Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Energy Harvesting System Market With COVID-19 Impact: Analysis And Forecast 2021 To 2026

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Harvesting System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by End-use System, Technology, Component (Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits and Secondary Batteries), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The energy harvesting system market is estimated...