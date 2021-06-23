Cancel
DSG Global, Inc. And Imperium Motor Corp. Build On Successful Grand Opening With Arrival Of The Skywell 12 Meter All Electric City Bus And Terra Trucks

SURREY, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") announces today that the Skywell 12 Meter Fully Electric City Bus and Terra Trucks have arrived in Port Hueneme, California.

The Skywell 12 Meter model is one of the highest quality and most efficient fully electric buses in the industry. With five dedicated factories, delivery time can be achieved in as little as 90 days in many cases. Skywell is one of the top suppliers of electric buses worldwide and is known for its great designs and durability.

Also just arrived at Port Hueneme are the highly anticipated Terra Trucks. Both two- and four-wheel drive models have landed and will be undergoing further development, testing and homologation work. The drivetrains will be upgraded to the American Made UQM/Danfoss Electric Motor. The Power Phase Pro 135 is intelligently designed for maximum performance and versatility. Providing up to 95% efficiencies, this system consists of a high performance, liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor and a high-power, liquid-cooled inverter with a full featured digital signal processor controller.

"The arrival of the 12 Meter Bus and the Terra Trucks are a major step in our continued commitment to the electrification of the North American transportation," commented Rick Curtis, CEO, Imperium Motor Corp. "Our fully developed Terra-e Truck will be unveiled at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show in November."

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Company Contact:

Brokers and Analysts:Chesapeake Group+1-410-825-3930 info@chesapeakegp.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated , " "proposed , " "expects , " "intends , " "may , " "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes, delays in the Company's expansion plans, regulatory changes, and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2019 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Corporate Communications:InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

