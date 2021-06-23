Cancel
As infections soar, Siberian region imposes 2-week lockdown

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Buryatia, a republic in Siberia, on Wednesday became the first Russian region to announce a lockdown because of a surge in coronavirus infections. The lockdown will take effect Sunday and last for two weeks, during which only essential services, such as grocery shops, pharmacies, utility companies, public transport and media will be allowed to operate. The republic's coronavirus task force said the goal of the restrictions is to “reverse the epidemic situation, which has been worsening for a fifth straight week.”

