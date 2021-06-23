Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Digital Transformation Market In Retail Sector To Grow Over $ 137 Billion Between 2021-2025 | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital transformation market in the retail sector is expected to grow by USD 137.05 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The market is driven by the need to enhance operational efficiency. Also, the increasing penetration of IoT and adoption of cloud services are expected to trigger the digital transformation market in the retail sector toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 17% during the forecast period.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Five Digital Transformation Market Participants in the Retail Sector:

Alibaba Cloud: The company offers Alibaba Cloud that enables digital retail transformation to fuel growth and realize an omnichannel customer experience throughout the consumer journey.

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers Google cloud that helps retailers to accelerate digital and achieve omnichannel revenue growth.

Amazon Web Services Inc.: The company offers AWS retail that leads the retailers to plan and forecast, promote and recommend, incentivize and sell, fulfill and ship, deliver and support, analyze and expand throughout the digital transformation journey.

Intel Corp.: The company offers digital transformation which is powered by analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Microsoft Corp.: The company offers Microsoft Cloud for Retail that brings together different data sources across the retail value chain and uniquely connects experiences across the end-to-end shopper journey through a set of capabilities that deliver more relevant personalized experiences and operational excellence for sustained profitability.

Learn more about the global trends impacting the future of the digital transformation market vendors. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector 2021-2025: SegmentationDigital transformation market in the retail sector is segmented as below:

  • Technology
  • IoT
  • Cloud Computing
  • Big Data
  • AI
  • AR/VR
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

Related Reports on Information Technology Include: Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market - Global digital intelligence platform market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, retail, telecom, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Digital Asset Management Market - Global digital asset management market is segmented by Type (On premises and cloud) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-transformation-market-in-retail-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-transformation-market-in-retail-sector-to-grow-over--137-billion-between-2021-2025--technavio-301318663.html

SOURCE Technavio

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
720
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Market Intelligence#Cloud Computing#Market Research#Cagr#The Next Normal#Alibaba Cloud#Alphabet Inc#Amazon Web Services Inc#Aws#Intel Corp#Microsoft Corp#Bfsi#Ustechnavio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Google
Related
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

SaaS Security Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Google, Cisco Systems, McAfee, Symantec

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global SaaS Security Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global SaaS Security Market Report.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, CA Technologies, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Baby Diapers Market Featuring Domtar Corp. And Essity Aktiebolag (publ) | Technavio

The baby diapers market is poised to grow by USD 19.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Baby Diapers Market Analysis Report by Product (Disposable, Training, Swim pants, and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail stores and Online channels), Geography ( North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".
RetailValueWalk

China’s Online Retail Market To Reach USD 3.68 Trillion By 2025

China’s online retail market sector is poised to grow at a 15.14% CAGR. Despite recently decelerating growth, China's online retail market hit CNY 11.76 trillion (approximately USD 1.82 trillion) in 2020. The market is on target to reach approximately CNY 23.80 trillion (USD 3.68 trillion), reflecting a five-year CAGR of...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Energy Harvesting System Market With COVID-19 Impact: Analysis And Forecast 2021 To 2026

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Harvesting System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by End-use System, Technology, Component (Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits and Secondary Batteries), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The energy harvesting system market is estimated...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global $34.6 Billion Fiber Optic Components Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Opportunities For Fiber Optics In Diverse Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Components - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Fiber Optic Components Market to Reach US$34.6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optic Components estimated at US$19.8...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Mattress Industry To 2026 - Featuring Kingsdown, Kurlon Enterprise And Sleep Number Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global mattress market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A mattress is a large rectangular pad filled with cotton, foam rubber...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global commercial greenhouse market reached a value of US$ 29 Billion in 2020. Greenhouse is an outdoor structure which is built with...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global High Content Screening Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Content Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global high content screening market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Automotive Logistics Market to Exceed $472.9 billion by 2025

The Automotive Logistics Market is estimated to be USD 284.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 472.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.55%. Increasing vehicle production, upcoming infrastructure projects, and the advent of electric vehicles are the major reasons for market growth. The key players...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cyber Security Market Technology, Applications, Size, Growth, Product Scope, High Demand, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Report 2028

The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady cyber security market revenue growth is due to increase in the number of data breaches and increasing deployment to the cloud, driven by the digitization shift across various industries, sectors, and verticals.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Threat Intelligence Market Analysis Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Insights, Outlook, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations and Forecasts Research Report 2028

The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the global threat intelligence market can be attributed to increasing cyber-attacks and concerns regarding constant need for high-level vigilance in this regard. Real-time threat intelligence finds use in maintaining visibility of the threat landscape to enable security infrastructure and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats. Threat intelligence helps in detection of malicious activity in an organization's network and performs analyzes to provide insights about the objective behind a cyberattack. Organizations across the globe are focusing on the integration of threat intelligence with cybersecurity infrastructure to enhance their cybersecurity levels.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Vegetable Puree Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2019-2025

UpMarketResearch, 09-04-2020: The research report on the Vegetable Puree Market is a deep analysis of the market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the changing market situations. The report covers all the necessary information required by new entrants as well as the existing players to gain deeper insight.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Digital Marketing in Pharmaceutical Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2021-2027 - Fireclick, Sitecore Inc., Intershop, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., LongJump CRM

Nowadays, companies invest considerable sums in advertising new pharmaceutical products, thereby generating profits for the pharmaceutical industry. Digitization has had a decisive effect on the marketing strategies of the various players in the pharmaceutical industry market. The strong competition in the pharmaceutical industry has caused healthcare to invest in digital and physical marketing companies, which has resulted in the market size market value of big data pharmaceutical advertising.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Accenture, Microsoft, IBM

JCMR recently Announced States Public Cloud Management and Security Services study with 200+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market. Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Forecast till 2028*. Some of the Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are Accenture, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Vmware, SAP, Tencent, Alibaba.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Government Service Cloud Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Microsoft, Google, Oracle, VMware

Government service cloud with the ongoing developments in public sector technology solutions and the innovations in various cloud computing capabilities, the agencies and government stakeholders are progressively moving towards new technology integration. The government cloud service market is considered into software as a service, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service based on the model.