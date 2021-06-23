Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institute For Commercialization Of Florida Technology Funds Vigtec.io

By PR Newswire
TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Commercialization of Florida Technology (Florida Institute) announced today that it had finalized a funding agreement with vigtec.io, a platform that provides DIY retail traders and investors with a competitive edge by uncovering hidden levels, patterns, trends, and unusual activity. The Florida Institute is supporting seed and early-stage companies to drive innovation-based economic development across the State helping to establish Florida as one of the most innovative states in the US.

Recent years have demonstrated a clear trend towards people making their own active investment decisions instead of trusting traditional financial institutions with their finances. Over the last few months this trend has accelerated exponentially. Using proprietary distributable deep market data, an accommodative platform infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and exploration algorithms, vigtec.io delivers trends, patterns, actionable information, and previously unavailable insights directly to a user's web or mobile device with the goal of engaging and supporting their investing process and enhancing their confidence in participating in the global markets.

"At one point in the last couple years, we were considering that we might have to leave Florida to find fintech-focused venture partners and specialized team members to help grow our company. We were fortunate enough to be introduced to the Florida Institute and Florida Funders and they've been incredibly impactful to our story in more ways than just capital. We look forward taking vigtec.io to the next level with their support and to being a dynamic part of what's now a rapidly expanding tech community here in Florida," says Jonathan Gibbons, Founder and CEO of vigtec.io.

"The democratization of trading created a flood of unstructured and unbridled demand while current trading platforms focus mostly on transactions, often with little to no analysis for the user," said Rafael Lohner, Florida Institute, Executive Director. "vigtec.io is looking to fill that void by providing a next-generation investing platform to its users with an enhanced interactive, exploratory, and discovery focused user experience."

About the Florida InstituteFormed by the Florida Legislature in 2007, the Institute for Commercialization of Florida Technology supports and funds innovation companies that create clean jobs in new industries driving the global economy. The Institute provides company building services and seed funding through the Florida Technology Seed Capital Fund to promising Florida startups that are developing products that improve and save lives and help companies improve their bottom line. The organization's investment decisions are guided through a strong partnership with its Private Fund Manager, Florida Funders. The Institute's economic impact over the last ten years was $2.6 billion, with fiscal revenue impacts of nearly $297 million to federal, state, and local governments.

About vigtec.io vigtec.io is a web and mobile MaaS (Marketplace-as-a-Service) platform that provides DIY (do-it-yourself) retail traders and investors with proprietary data and tools to help them discover new investments and trade opportunities. By combining big data and artificial intelligence, platform users can easily and quickly uncover patterns, levels, trends, and pivots to invest and trade with confidence.

Media Contact: Rafael Lohner,+1.561.368.8889, info@florida-institute.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/institute-for-commercialization-of-florida-technology-funds-vigtecio-301317748.html

SOURCE Institute for Commercialization of Florida Technology

