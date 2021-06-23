Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Go Behind The Scenes Of Taylor Rees & Renan Ozturk’s Jungle Expedition For National Geographic

alphauniverse.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdventure filmmakers and mountain climbers Taylor Rees and Renan Ozturk recently traveled to Guyana on a project for the National Geographic Channel and National Geographic Magazine. While the full story is still under wraps, the two Sony Artisans were able to take us behind the scenes to provide us with a firsthand look at what goes into the process of shooting this kind of expedition. Watch as they tread through grueling conditions with their Sony Alpha gear in order to complete the assignment.

alphauniverse.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes#Sony Artisans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

National Geographic’s “SharkFest” Returns in July; Schedule Includes “Shark Beach” With Chris Hemsworth

National Geographic‘s annual “SharkFest” will return on Monday, July 5th, we’ve learned today, and we’ve also been provided with the schedule for the SIX-WEEK(!) event. The press release explains, “National Geographic is making a splash this July with the ninth annual SHARKFEST! The must-sea summer event swims onto screens Monday,...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Go behind the scenes of Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in these exclusive images

Right now, we need movie escapism more than ever, and Disney’s Jungle Cruise is ready to offer exactly the sort of old-school adventure you might be craving right now. Like Pirates of the Caribbean, its unlikely origin is in a Disneyland theme park ride, which takes punters on an exotic steamboat cruise. In the film adaptation, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars as Frank Wolff, the skipper of the ramshackle steamer. Emily Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton is the adventuring scientist who hires Frank to take her on a research mission to find the Tree of Life in the Amazon, and neither quite knows what they’re getting themselves in for…
TV & Videosallears.net

A New National Geographic Series Will Let You Explore the World from HOME!

National Geographic is a great source of education and exploration for both kids and adults. From virtually interacting with a rover on Mars to all of the amazing new series coming to Disney+, there’s a little bit of something for almost everyone to enjoy. And, if you’re looking for a fun way to keep kids learning over the summer, Nat Geo is here to help! They have a new series of on-demand experiences for your kids to become the explorers of tomorrow.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Behind the scenes of Hollywood history

The careers of three comedians crucial to the slapstick genre: Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Harold Lloyd will be presented through photos, video clips and stories in a Zoom presentation through the Cook Memorial Public Library District at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. The presentation is by film historian Annette Bochenek, an archivist, professor, and avid scholar of Hollywood's Golden Age. She manages the "Hometowns to Hollywood" blog and hosts a film series by the same name. She is a regular columnist for Turner Classic Movies, Classic Movie Hub and Silent Film Quarterly. Visit https://www.cooklib.org/ to register.
MusicHarper's Bazaar

Go Behind the Scenes of SZA's Upcoming Ethereal In Bloom Concert Experience

SZA is returning to the stage in a major way. Tomorrow, July 1, the "Good Days" singer is presenting her first virtual concert experience, titled In Bloom, produced in partnership with Grey Goose Essences. The one-night-only production will be available for fans to stream globally via YouTube and will be filmed with cutting-edge drone technology to create an ethereal, otherworldly performance. Creative-directed by the artist herself, the show will incorporate "SZA's vision and fluid, blooming choreography in an unparalleled 360-degree format."
ScienceCourier-Times

National Geographic's decision to include five oceans on its maps is a reminder that consensus evolves

As much as political leaders and pundits like to cite scientific consensus as unarguable fact, consensus can change. New classification schemes can emerge. New information can shake loose even the most firmly held beliefs as the scientific method is impartial to politics or patronage. This flexibility and willingness to learn is key to discovery and to human knowledge.
Kidsdisneyfoodblog.com

National Geographic Is Hosting a Live Virtual Science Series for Kids!

National Geographic is having a virtual-run science “camp” for kids!. In the virtual series, your kids can watch videos about scientific topics, solve puzzles, try experiments, and more!. National Geographic Live. Explorer Academy Adventures. is starting soon! It’s a series of streaming videos in which actual explorers from National Geographic...
EntertainmentCosmopolitan

Go behind the scenes at the Magic Mike Live rehearsals

Back in 2018, Channing Tatum announced a Magic Mike Live Show was launching at London's Hippodrome, and we've been obsessed with it ever since. After you-know-what caused the show to pause production for a year, they're now back and better than ever. We went behind the scenes at one of their rehearsals to meet the new cast, and get a closer look at their 🔥🔥 dance moves.
Movieslwlies.com

A new documentary will go behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival

For cinephiles, it’s become something of a public sport to scrounge up what scant details can be had from behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival, where each year arrives with the promise of fresh drama. Deliberations often contentious in nature bring about the annual slate of programming and eventual lineup of award-winners, and those looking in from the outside love to savor the reports of vendettas and disharmony.
Photographywaitsburgtimes.com

Behind the recipe, behind the scene

Admittedly, behind the scenes of a perfectly styled food photo can be a little chaotic. While testing my recipe for Linguine Vongole, featured in the April 29th edition of The Times, I managed to use every single dish (and then some) at the family beach cabin. Thankfully, my aunt was more than happy to wash a few dishes in exchange for taste testing the bivalve feast.
KidsPosted by
KPCW

2022 Edition of National Geographic Kids Almanac Released

On Cool Science Radio, John and Lynn welcome back National Geographic Explorer Brian Skerry. Skerry comes on to talk about the number one bestselling almanac for kids. The National Geographic Kids Almanac has just released their 2022 edition. In it, readers can find amazing animal stories, explorer profiles, and fresh challenges for curious kids who want to learn all about the world and everything that's in it.
Earth Sciencewbrz.com

National Geographic announces the world's fifth ocean

One of the world's most distinguished mapmaking groups has officially declared the existence of a fifth ocean. National Geographic says Southern Ocean, the body of water surrounding Antarctica and formerly known as the Gerlache Strait, is the earth's fifth ocean. CNN says National Geographic's decision to announce the new ocean...

Comments / 0

Community Policy