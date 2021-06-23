Go Behind The Scenes Of Taylor Rees & Renan Ozturk’s Jungle Expedition For National Geographic

Right now, we need movie escapism more than ever, and Disney’s Jungle Cruise is ready to offer exactly the sort of old-school adventure you might be craving right now. Like Pirates of the Caribbean, its unlikely origin is in a Disneyland theme park ride, which takes punters on an exotic steamboat cruise. In the film adaptation, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars as Frank Wolff, the skipper of the ramshackle steamer. Emily Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton is the adventuring scientist who hires Frank to take her on a research mission to find the Tree of Life in the Amazon, and neither quite knows what they’re getting themselves in for…