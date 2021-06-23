Go Behind The Scenes Of Taylor Rees & Renan Ozturk’s Jungle Expedition For National Geographic
Adventure filmmakers and mountain climbers Taylor Rees and Renan Ozturk recently traveled to Guyana on a project for the National Geographic Channel and National Geographic Magazine. While the full story is still under wraps, the two Sony Artisans were able to take us behind the scenes to provide us with a firsthand look at what goes into the process of shooting this kind of expedition. Watch as they tread through grueling conditions with their Sony Alpha gear in order to complete the assignment.alphauniverse.com