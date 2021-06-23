Cancel
Miami Beach Turns Up The Heat This Summer With New Hotel And Restaurant Openings

By PR Newswire
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach, a city like no other place in the world, continues to emerge as an international hot spot offering something for every type of traveler. This summer, the award-winning destination is inviting visitors and locals alike to experience some of its newest additions, from the Goodtime Hotel to Nossa Omakase.

"We're thrilled to welcome our newest hotel and restaurant partners, who all pay homage to our city's rich culture and history," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "From the preservation of art deco treasures to innovative cuisine that captures the unique zest of Miami Beach, these highly-anticipated openings will offer more options for travelers to choose from during their stay with us."

Starting this summer, Miami Beach will expand on its reputation as a city like no other place in the world, connecting travelers to the essence of the city through several must-stay and must-taste experiences, including:

  • The Goodtime Hotel: Fueled by the star power of Pharrell Williams and David Grutman, visitors can escape this summer and vacation like a celebrity when staying at the Goodtime Hotel. The hotel features a 30,000-square-foot pool deck spotted with cabanas, lush greenery, and Instagram-worthy interiors - like pink landline phones. Guests can also enjoy dining and drinks at Strawberry Moon, cozy up with a book at the library, or record music at the on-site recording studio - the possibilities are endless.
  • Moxy Miami South Beach: Travelers searching for an authentic Miami Beach experience need look no further than Moxy Miami South Beach, where colorful murals, floor-to-ceiling windows, and bright hues greet all who enter. Highlights include a rooftop pool with panoramic views, a dedicated beach club, and six dining and drinking venues to choose from, including the rooftop restaurant Serena .
  • The Re-imagination of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach:Following a $90 million renovation, this 376-room oceanfront hotel pays tribute to the city's vibrant culture, history, and glamour with a level of sophistication that's unmatched. Visitors can take a dip in the hotel's new elevated swimming pool while overlooking the Atlantic, enjoy a rejuvenating spa treatment, and indulge in luxury dining at several eateries, including Fuego y Mar, Lapidus Bar, and DiLido Beach Club.
  • Avo Miami: Avocado lovers will enjoy this 2,000-square-foot Mediterranean eatery that features avocado in every dish. Must-try menu items include the savory Avocado Salmon toast, Fettuccini pasta paired with a creamy avocado basil sauce, and the Thyme Grilled Branzino with quinoa tabbouleh and lemon parsley aioli.
  • Nossa Omakase: A true luxury dining experience awaits visitors at this new omakase restaurant. Upon arrival, diners are escorted through a dark corridor that opens up into a den, producing a genuine 'wow' factor for guests. Executive Chef Max Kamakura created the menu, where guests can choose from exotic dishes like Lobster Sashimi and A5 Wagyu Nigiri for their 16-18 course dinner.
  • Layla: Those who appreciate a good love story will enjoy dining at Layla, where Modern Middle Eastern-inspired cuisine celebrates the relationship of Layla and Majnun - affectionately known as the Middle Eastern Romeo and Juliet. Set along the Collins Canal, the dining experience reflects the dinner party where the two lovebirds met. The restaurant's rooftop courtyard represents where the lovers escaped to live and love freely. Menu highlights include Ras Hanout Hanger Steak, Shawarma Grilled Chicken, and Braised Lamb.
  • Emergence: The Process of Coming Into: Art lovers will appreciate this all-new, student-run exhibit located right in the heart of Miami Beach. Thanks to the College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA), with the support of the Berkowitz Contemporary Foundation, this inaugural exhibition features a diverse mix of contemporary art by six Department of Art + Art History graduate students and Berkowitz Scholarship recipients.
  • Ase: Afro Frequencies: West African culture radiates through this Artechouse exhibit, which focuses on the idea of ase and represents the power to produce change. The exhibit celebrates historical, social, and cultural aspects of the Black experience through the unique perspective of artist Vince Fraser.

"Summer is finally here and with our new destination partners, there's something for everyone to discover on Miami Beach," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "Travelers are welcome to experience all that the city has to offer this summer and beyond."

Contact: Elisabeth Denil, Elisabeth.Denil@hkstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-beach-turns-up-the-heat-this-summer-with-new-hotel-and-restaurant-openings-301318696.html

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

