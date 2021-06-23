Cancel
Turner & Hooch: Disney+ Releases Trailer for the New Original Series

By Jenna Busch
vitalthrills.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Disney+ revealed the official trailer and brand new key art for Turner & Hooch, the original series premiering Wednesday, July 21. When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch...

www.vitalthrills.com
