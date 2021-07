The summertime pattern continues with the marine clouds pushing in each evening with the westerly flow, all the way to the Cascades. The marine layer is not as thick this morning so we should see more sunshine later this afternoon, the high climbs to around 69. With the valley heating up into the mid 80 we can also expect the usual breezy afternoon westerly winds 10-15 gusting to 20. The marine clouds return tonight, some patchy fog possible after the winds die down, lows near 52.