The Utterly Moderate podcast: Race in America (w/guest Rodney Coates)

On this edition of ST, our guest is the journalist and author Lisa Napoli, who joins to discuss her latest book, "Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR." It's a group biography of Susan Stamberg, Linda Wertheimer, Nina Totenberg, and Cokie Roberts: four women who fought sexism, challenged journalistic norms, covered decades of American and worldwide news, and did much more throughout their pioneering careers to build and establish National Public Radio. Indeed, these are four women whose voices have defined the sound of NPR, which first went on the air in 1971. Per The New York Times Book Review: "[This work] illuminates the terrifying, thrilling energy of NPR as a start-up.... The book is a lesson in how the fringe project of one generation becomes the mainstream of the next.... Napoli portrays the network's endearingly experimental, chaotic beginning." And please note that Public Radio Tulsa and Magic City Book will soon co-present a special, online-only "virtual event" with Ms. Napoli in connection with this book; the event will happen July 8th at 7pm, and tickets are required. (More info, including how to get tickets, is posted here.)