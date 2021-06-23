Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Emerging Star Pop Provocateur Ikill Orion Signs TV Show Development Deal With OpenGate Entertainment (Exclusive)

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed artist and global brand Ikill Orion has partnered with OpenGate Entertainment on the development of his Reality Lifestyle series 'Provocouture TV.' Ikill as an artist, TV personality and 'lifestyle brand' has been featured on MTV, Spin, Rolling Stone, BBC Radio, Prime Video, (UK) Music Week, Reuters, Fox, MTV Japan, Sky TV, Pitchfork, Vevo, Time Warner and in Billboard Magazine. Being a pioneer, Ikill has worked with multiple platinum Grammy Winners Jay-Z & super-producer Nile Rodgers ( David Bowie, Madonna, Daft Punk).

OpenGate creates & curates cutting edge scripted & unscripted content across a variety of platforms, with a specialization in cultivating new talent, building a bridge for creators and fostering diversity at all stages.

"I look forward to breaking down barriers & stereotypes by pushing the needle forward. 'Provocouture TV ' is the intersection where Hollywood & Vogue meet," says Ikill. "Provocouture TV is a space where music, fashion, celebrity & pop culture collide, a show that revolves around style and transformation."

"Provocouture TV is precisely the type of content being demanded today," says Mike Anderson, OpenGate Co-Founder & Managing Partner, "and is in line with our overarching goal of amplifying a diverse set of voices." Watch the teaser https://youtu.be/XpenmI_dqog

His long-awaited For Your GRAMMY® Consideration groundbreaking genre defying album 'Mikillangelo' (Deluxe) release date is set for Fashion Week New Music Friday Sept. 10, 2021. The exclusive bundle - new music x new limited merch will be sold exclusively on the artists driven platform BANDCAMP. The album deluxe version also contains a 'secret hidden' track. Portion of the sales will go to Amnesty International protecting Human Rights for over 50 years.

'Provocouture TV' is seeking a production partnership & distribution deal (network and/or streaming platform). In addition, we're seeking a label, publishing deal, licensing opportunities for Ikill's upcoming album project 'Mikillangelo'. Ikill is repped by the (UK) powerhouse Entertainment Law Firm Sheridans.

For more info please contact: Taiyo Hanshino 1-888-642-3103 312856@email4pr.com

Legal Representation Luke Hill luke.hill@sheridans.co.uk

SOURCE OpenGate Entertainment

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
718
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
David Bowie
Person
Nile Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Week#Fashion Week#Sky Tv#Ikill Orion#Opengate Entertainment#Reality Lifestyle#Mtv#Spin Rolling Stone#Bbc Radio#Prime Video#Reuters#Sky Tv#Time Warner#Billboard Magazine#Provocouture Tv#Hollywood Vogue#Bandcamp#Entertainment Law Firm#Sheridans#Taiyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Raye Of Light: Singer’s Tweets Expose The Development Hell Of New Artists

It is rare that a new musician breaks rank and attacks the label they are signed to, but when they do, all manner of uncomfortable truths come racing to the surface. As is so often the case, the depth of the accusations and the scale of the frustrations are still only hinted at when the matter goes public. Only so much is said and only so much of the iceberg’s tip is visible.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Emily Heller Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Under the deal, Heller will focus on developing comedy projects. This will come naturally to Heller, who has racked up an impressive resume in the comedy world in recent years. More from Variety. She has worked as a writer and producer on a number of popular shows, including the hit...
Businessthedigitalfix.com

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment signs deal with Netflix

Expect to see some movies from Amblin Entertainment, the production studio owned by Steven Spielberg, on Netflix. The streaming service has signed has signed a deal for the company to produce “multiple feature films per year.”. The agreement was publicly announced this week, with Netflix and Spielberg commenting on their...
New York City, NYPosted by
Variety

Netflix Orders ‘Lenox Hill’-spinoff Docuseries ‘Emergency NYC’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has ordered a spinoff documentary series from the creators of “Lenox Hill” called “Emergency NYC.”. “Emergency NYC” will extend beyond just one hospital and will follow multiple departments within the city’s health system, with doctors from “Lenox Hill” among those spotlighted. The in-depth look at one of New York City’s most complex operations shows the interweaving function of transplant and pediatric trauma units; ambulance and helicopter emergency teams and more. It is produced by Yulari Films and executive produced and directed by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz.
TV SeriesTVLine

The Best TV Shows of 2021 (So Far)

It’s been a(nother) weird year thus far. But the TV has been excellent. In fact, even though we can venture outside more these days, the top-notch television of 2021 has kept our couches as tempting as ever, thanks to addictive murder mysteries like HBO’s Mare of Easttown and one-sitting binges like Peacock’s Girls5eva.
EconomyRegister Citizen

Great Wolf Resorts Launches Entertainment Division with New Animated Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Great Wolf Resorts’ new division Great Wolf Entertainment is under way on its first animated production, “The Great Wolf Pack.”. The hospitality brand has recruited a group of animation veterans to bring its familiar characters to branded entertainment properties. Chris Bailey (“Garfield: The Movie”) will direct “The Great Wolf Pack,” with Julia Pistor (“The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie,” “The Rugrats Movie”) as executive producer alongside writer Kent Redeker (“Doc McStuffins”).