Learn and Earn: Associate degree program comes to Pierre

A new program is coming to Pierre in August, and it’s offering local residents a chance to earn an associate’s degree without having to leave the area. People of all backgrounds can earn an associate of arts degree in business administration with 16 months of in-person classes for $4,500 per four-month semester, and not have to leave the Pierre area. This includes a $500 scholarship, a free business-grade laptop computer and a part-time internship at a local bank or government agency with a minimum of $11 per-hour pay.