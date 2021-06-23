Cancel
Now Available: Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar For Insight Driven Collaboration In The Hybrid World

  • The Jabra PanaCast 50 intelligent video bar is now shipping worldwide
  • Intel Edge AI processing enhances the meeting experience and provides extra security
  • Fully certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its announcement in April 2021, Jabra today confirms that the PanaCast 50 is now shipping and is certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom rooms. Engineered to be the world's first new-normal-ready intelligent video bar, the PanaCast 50 reinvents meeting room video, audio, and intelligence for the 'new normal' workspace.

Jabra collaborated with Intel to provide a computer vision solution to help facilitate more engaging and productive meetings. The PanaCast 50 has been engineered to help businesses navigate the flexible hybrid way of working. Combining immersive video, world-leading audio technologies and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, the PanaCast 50 completely reinvents meetings and collaboration.

More natural and productive collaborationJabra leveraged Intel technology to deliver intelligent zoom, active speaker detection, and other innovative capabilities - all to streamline and optimize the conferencing experience. This technology powers the Virtual Director feature, which automatically adjusts the frame according to what's happening in the meeting. It allows Jabra PanaCast 50 to detect active speakers and the flow of conversation, delivering a remote meeting experience that's fully immersive and responsive.

Three 13-megapixel cameras create an immersive 180° field of view in Panoramic-4K that covers the whole room. Patented real-time video stitching technology uses advanced algorithms to decide exactly the right way to live-stitch the video streams together in real time with ultra-low latency. From single person calls to full team meetings, this intelligent technology always includes everyone in the optimum way.

The PanaCast 50 also features eight beamforming microphones with precision voice detection, which are backed up with intelligent algorithms that remove disruptive noise. Four powerful Jabra-engineered speakers - two 50mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters - in a zero-vibration stereo setup fill the room with premium, high-definition audio, while the latest 2-way audio technology delivers more natural conversations.

Enhanced workplace safetyBusinesses need to ensure the safety of their employees in the workplace more than ever before. Jabra uses Intel-powered AI to deliver real-time people detection and counting that helps promote compliance with health and safety protocols. Because of its 180° field-of-view, PanaCast 50 can achieve 100% coverage of the meeting room and is able to count everybody in the room.

Additionally, through the network interface, longer-term analytics data is available for IT administrators, enabling the business to make data-driven decisions about how they're utilizing their meeting spaces. Organizations will have an overview of how many rooms are being used, even when there is no active meeting, helping inform decisions on office space.

Data securitySecurity and privacy are top concerns for organizations. The Intel Edge AI processing capabilities within the PanaCast 50 help keep sensitive data secure by eliminating the need to transmit video and audio data to the cloud. By performing the analysis directly on the device, cloud security and data-in-transit risks are removed from the collaboration experience. Additionally, because the experiences are powered on the device, not only are the risks of security breaches significantly minimized, the accuracy, speed, and overall quality of the experiences are maximized.

Aurangzeb Khan, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra, says, "We are so excited to announce that the PanaCast 50 is now available for shipping. Without our partnership with Intel, we would not have been able to make our vision of an effortless collaboration experience become a reality. Their outstanding Edge AI technology has enabled us to deliver the first video bar of its kind, and we hope that the intelligent features we have created together will make meetings in the hybrid world of work as inclusive and collaborative as possible."

Brad Haczynski, Vice President and General Manager, IoT Sales at Intel says, "Jabra is delivering a smart, more secure, and more natural collaboration experience with the PanaCast 50, powered by the Intel Movidius VPU. The AI technology enables more engaging and productive meetings which can lead to increased collaboration and innovation in the hybrid workplace."

Jabra PanaCast 50 Key features and specifications:

  • Astounding sound from the world leaders in professional audio
  • Unique 180° field of view keeps everyone in the picture at a safe distance 2
  • Virtual Director intelligently adjusts the video in real time for more immersive meetings 2
  • Safety Capacity and Room Usage Insights generates anonymous room occupancy data for all your meeting rooms at once
  • Network-connected system enables easy remote management and data delivery
  • Real-time whiteboard streaming for more inclusive remote collaboration
  • Uniquely advanced system architecture and built-in dual Edge AI processors powers a range of intelligent features
  • Plug-and-play for fast setup and maximum ease of use
  • Easy installation, with a choice of wall mount, table stand and screen mount (VESA) 3
  • Certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Zoom Rooms, and works with Microsoft Teams Rooms as well as optimized for all leading UC platforms

Jabra PanaCast 50: Now available in Black and Grey, MSRP: $1195 MSRP Find out more at https://www.jabra.com/panacast50

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Jabra Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions - engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within the GN Group. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration that help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs 6,500 people and in 2020 reported annual revenue of DKK 13.4bn. The Jabra brand accounts for approx. DKK 8.7bn and employs 1,900 people. GN makes life sound better and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com © 2021 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-available-jabra-panacast-50-video-bar-for-insight-driven-collaboration-in-the-hybrid-world-301318714.html

SOURCE Jabra

