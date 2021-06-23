A visit to Vinalhaven, where we’re watching the tides roll in

We were sitting on the deck at the Tidewater Motel, listening to the rush of the outgoing tide as it surged below us. The water hurried through a narrow channel, filling pretty, protected Carver’s Harbor, a V-shaped cove bobbing with boats and dinghies, and lined with shingle and clapboard houses, wooden wharves, and boat yards. We watched as lobster boats returned, listening to the chug-chug of their diesel engines, and clouds of screeching seagulls circled for food. Traps were unloaded; boats washed down; bait totes emptied and cleaned. This is a hard-working harbor, home to more than 100 fishermen and -women, and remains one of the top lobstering ports in Maine (second only to Stonington). We, on the other hand, had little more to do than sit and watch the tides roll away.