Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vinalhaven, ME

A visit to Vinalhaven, where we’re watching the tides roll in

By Diane Bair, Pamela Wright Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were sitting on the deck at the Tidewater Motel, listening to the rush of the outgoing tide as it surged below us. The water hurried through a narrow channel, filling pretty, protected Carver’s Harbor, a V-shaped cove bobbing with boats and dinghies, and lined with shingle and clapboard houses, wooden wharves, and boat yards. We watched as lobster boats returned, listening to the chug-chug of their diesel engines, and clouds of screeching seagulls circled for food. Traps were unloaded; boats washed down; bait totes emptied and cleaned. This is a hard-working harbor, home to more than 100 fishermen and -women, and remains one of the top lobstering ports in Maine (second only to Stonington). We, on the other hand, had little more to do than sit and watch the tides roll away.

www.bostonglobe.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stonington, ME
State
Maine State
City
Vinalhaven, ME
City
North Haven, ME
City
Rockland, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chellie Pingree
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Tides#Nature Conservancy#Food And Wine#Booth S Quarry#Huber Preserve#The Sand Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...