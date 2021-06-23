Shaun Frank & Takis Team Up On ‘Don’t Say I Love You’ feat. SHELLS

What it is: A palette of nine everyday eye shadows. What it does: Provides mattes and metallics for everyday looks. Nine times out of 10, I flip open an eye shadow palette only to find just a few wearable colors. But the assortment of beautiful earth tones and sunset-hued metallics in the Ciaté London Trend Edit Palette is a refreshing palette cleanser (sorry, couldn’t help myself!) — not a single dud in the mix. The sleek pink compact houses a perfect lineup of nine warm shadows with impressive color payoff. I can do playful designs that pop, or I can create laid-back looks by sweeping the matte terra-cotta from my lash line to my crease, or by smudging any of the shades along my lashes to softly define my eyes. For an easy wash of color, I blend one of the sparkling shades (like pink or bronze) over my lids — the reflective finish does all the work to make my eyes shine bright.