Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Shaun Frank & Takis Team Up On ‘Don’t Say I Love You’ feat. SHELLS

By Matt Sierra
EDMTunes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts always a fun time when Shaun Frank releases new music, and today is one of those times. The last time we wrote about Frank, it was in January of this year, in regards to his collaboration alongside Tony Romera called ‘Crazy‘. Now, we are writing about a second collaboration, just this time with a few different artists. The new tune in question is a collaboration alongside Takis, featuring vocalist SHELLS, and is titled ‘Don’t Say I Love You‘.

www.edmtunes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shells#I Love You#A Quick One#Shells#Armada Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthepostathens.com

Song Preview: Norii explains falling out of love on "I Don't Love You Anymore"

San Diego independent artist Norii pours her heart into her vocals in “I Don’t Love You Anymore,” a song reflecting a damaged relationship due to a switch of her feelings. Norii is a 23-year-old driven artist who writes and co-produces her music alongside the songwriting and production team Supperclub. She...
MusicNME

Diplo teams up with Jungle for pulsating new single ‘Don’t Be Afraid’

Diplo and Crosstown Rebels label founder Damian Lazarus have released a new collaborative single ‘Don’t Be Afraid’, which boasts a feature spot from Jungle. The track, which you can listen to below, comes with an intricately choreographed video featuring a number of dancers performing in an abandoned building. “We met...
MusicYour EDM

Jauz & Micah Martin Drop Standout Dubstep Collab, “Forever” via Bite This! [LISTEN]

Jauz and Micah Martin join forces on their new collaborative single “Forever,” out now via Bite This!. “Forever” brings the heat, setting its intention as a bass-heavy dancefloor destroyer and tapping a classic dubstep sound. No stranger to the dance music scene, Micah adds soul to the already massive production with a potent vocal performance.
Musicallkpop.com

TXT teams up with Woodie Gochild, pH-1, and Seori for fully animated '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' lyrics video

On July 4 KST, the Big Hit Music boy group unveiled a lyrics video for the remix of their recent single "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" featuring not only Seori, but rappers Woodie Gochild and pH-1. The fully animated lyrics video reflects the story of the song, which is centered around a boy whose life has renewed meaning when he finds true love amidst the chaos.
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 2, July 2021:. » David Guetta, Mistajam, John Newman – If you really love me. » Fedde Le Grand & Melo.Kids –...
MusicYour EDM

Illenium Unleashes Sixth & Final Album Single “Heavenly Side” with Matt Maeson [LISTEN]

Illenium just unleashed his sixth and final single off his forthcoming album, Fallen Embers. “Heavenly Side” with Matt Maeson offers a fresh take on the signature Illenium sound fans know and love, romantic as ever with an alternative edge. The song is all about overcoming pain, anger and darkness to become a new and better version of yourself — my heavenly side is coming to life if you want me.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Dizzy Wright “My Mind Keep Telling Me”

Dizzy Wright gets his mind right in his brand new music video, “My Mind Keep Telling Me”. Shot by Vehgus, the Funk Volume MC out of Sin City drops countless noteworthy bars over mellow flutes. Dizzy rocks out during a jam session with a band and dances all the way from the alley to a weed plant. Turn up and light up.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Star

David Guetta is a dabbling artist who has released five studio albums featuring original music. He also fronts his own dance music act, aptly named “DAVE TEXAS”, which debuted in the United States in 1998. The band’s debut album, “Come As You Are” was certified gold by the American Recordings Association. In addition to his solo work, Guetta has also contributed to and produced tracks for artists such as Diplo, Chiddy Caution and Sky – the popular UK DJ/production act. What else does David have up his sleeve?
Theater & DanceNew Haven Register

J Balvin Teams Up With Skrillex for New Song 'In Da Getto'

J Balvin and Skrillex have teamed up for the new song “In Da Getto,” the latest single from the prolific Colombian reggaeton star. The track, produced by Skrillex and Tainy, is built around an interpolation of the Nineties dance hit “In De Ghetto” by David Morales and the Bad Yard Club featuring Crystal Waters and Delta Bennett.
MusicWUSA

New Music Releases July 2: Taylor Swift & Big Red Machine, Nas, Luke Hemmings & More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. collaborators, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, for "Renegade," a single from their upcoming Big Red Machine album. Nas released a track nearly 30 years in the making, recruiting Cordae and Freddie Gibbs for the latest version of "Life Is Like a Dice Game." And Machine Gun Kelly joined jxdn on "WANNA BE," a track off his new release, Tell Me About Tomorrow.
MusicL.A. Weekly

From Freddie Gibbs to Peter Gabriel — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Freddie Gibbs to Peter Gabriel: The sixty-first LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s hip-hop from Rob $tone and Freddie Gibbs, electronic music from Peking Duk and Nora En Pure, punk from N8NOFACE, rock from Hayley & the Crushers and Motorhead, dream-pop from Nightjacket, and so much more.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Which MMOs don’t love you back?

If you can excuse an abstract exercise in anthropomorphism, this morning I’d like to talk about how MMOs treat us. While these are games that aren’t (to our knowledge) conscious of our actual existence, we do establish relationships with MMOs. We have feelings about these games, and we attribute feelings to them in turn based on how they treat us.
TV & VideosGrazia

Love Island's Hugo Hammond: 'I Don't Want My Disability To Define Me, But I'm Aware Of The Platform It May Bring'

Love Island's Hugo Hammond will be making quite the change when he swaps the classroom for the villa next week. The teacher, 24, has just completed his PGCE teaching qualification - but Love island might just change his plans. 'I don't have a school lined up for after the summer,' he says at a press conference with Grazia. 'So I'm not too sure what's going to happen, I'm not sure what this opportunity is going to bring for me.'
MakeupAllure

There isn't a Single Shade I Don't Love in this Ciaté London Eyeshadow Palette

What it is: A palette of nine everyday eye shadows. What it does: Provides mattes and metallics for everyday looks. Nine times out of 10, I flip open an eye shadow palette only to find just a few wearable colors. But the assortment of beautiful earth tones and sunset-hued metallics in the Ciaté London Trend Edit Palette is a refreshing palette cleanser (sorry, couldn’t help myself!) — not a single dud in the mix. The sleek pink compact houses a perfect lineup of nine warm shadows with impressive color payoff. I can do playful designs that pop, or I can create laid-back looks by sweeping the matte terra-cotta from my lash line to my crease, or by smudging any of the shades along my lashes to softly define my eyes. For an easy wash of color, I blend one of the sparkling shades (like pink or bronze) over my lids — the reflective finish does all the work to make my eyes shine bright.
MusicMiami New Times

As Sidepiece, Nitti Gritti and Party Favor Pay Respect to House Music

When tech-house duo Sidepiece dropped “On My Mind” in 2019, it was an instant hit. The sultry earworm hits all the right notes. A hip-swinging bassline, crispy drums, and a nostalgiac sing-along sample from 702 and Missy Elliot’s 1996 hit, “Steelo.”. The Grammy-nominated debut has a timeless quality — and...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island viewers don’t like ‘I’ve got a voice note’ replacing ‘I’ve got a text’

Love Island 2021 kicked off on Monday night (28 June) with a slight twist that did not sit well with some viewers.During the debut episode, which welcomed a whole new roster of singletons to the villa in Mallorca, fans noticed that, in a sign of the times, text alerts to the contestants had been replaced by voice notes.Ever since Love Island relaunched in 2015, the announcement “I’ve got a text” has been synonymous with the show.The alerts usually signal a new “bombshell” arriving in the villa.In last night’s show, after all the new contestants had coupled up, Toby Aromolaran...