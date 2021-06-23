Shaun Frank & Takis Team Up On ‘Don’t Say I Love You’ feat. SHELLS
Its always a fun time when Shaun Frank releases new music, and today is one of those times. The last time we wrote about Frank, it was in January of this year, in regards to his collaboration alongside Tony Romera called ‘Crazy‘. Now, we are writing about a second collaboration, just this time with a few different artists. The new tune in question is a collaboration alongside Takis, featuring vocalist SHELLS, and is titled ‘Don’t Say I Love You‘.www.edmtunes.com