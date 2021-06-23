Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Law Offices Of Brad Jackson Attorneys Named Among Best Lawyers In Texas

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced attorneys Brad Jackson and Cheryl Mann of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas have been named in the 2021 Best Lawyers in Texas guide in recognition of their extensive work for clients in civil lawsuits.

Both lawyers are included in the exclusive guide following their previous selections in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America . Attorneys are chosen for the Best Lawyers publications based solely on nominations from other lawyers who practice in the same areas of law.

Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Jackson earned a spot on the 2021 roster of Texas' top lawyers for his decades of work in commercial litigation on behalf of successful businesspeople and companies of all sizes.

In addition to their individual Best Lawyers selections, Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann helped The Law Offices of Brad Jackson earn a spot on the 2021 Best Law Firms list from Best Lawyers. Mr. Jackson additionally was named to the annual Texas Super Lawyers list of the state's best lawyers and the Best Lawyers in Dallas list from the publishers of D Magazine.

The team at The Law Offices of Brad Jackson is well-known throughout North Texas and the entire state based on the firm's commitment to seeking equal justice for people from all walks of life, including those from different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.

In addition to business disputes and commercial litigation, the firm also handles contract disputes, shareholder and partnership litigation, fiduciary litigation, denial of commercial insurance claims, probate and trust litigation, professional malpractice cases, serious personal injuries, wrongful deaths, and many other legal claims.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/law-offices-of-brad-jackson-attorneys-named-among-best-lawyers-in-texas-301318674.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Brad Jackson

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
720
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Malpractice#The Law Offices#Texas Super Lawyers#D Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Fish & Richardson Named A 2021 "Best Law Firm For Women"

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been named one of the 2021 "Best Law Firms for Women" by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) for the fourth year in a row. Fish was one of only 50 law firms in the U.S. to earn a spot on this competitive list.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

2021 Super Lawyers® Lists Attorneys Spohrer And Dodd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spohrer Dodd's founding partners, Attorneys Robert F. Spohrer and Roger J. Dodd, have been selected for inclusion in 2021 Super Lawyers® for their success in representing Jacksonville, Florida clients in three areas of the law:. Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff. Aviation and Aerospace.
EconomyThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Baker Donelson named among 2021 "Best Law Firms for Women"

Baker Donelson has been named one of the "Best Law Firms for Women" by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media). This is the fifth consecutive year the Firm achieved this recognition, which honors the top 50 firms that utilize best practices in recruiting, retaining, promoting and developing women lawyers. The full...
Florida StateTimes Union

71 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2021 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

MIAMI (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. announced that 71 of its attorneys representing a cross-section of the firm’s Florida offices have been named by Florida Super Lawyers among the top attorneys in the state for 2021. This list includes 48 attorneys recognized as Super Lawyers, 23 as Rising Stars, and 29 noted for appearing on the Florida Super Lawyers list for at least 10 years.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Eight Greenberg Traurig Attorneys are Among Vegas Inc's Top Lawyers

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Eight attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Las Vegas office are included in Vegas Inc’s 2021 Top Lawyers. According to Vegas Inc., their 2021 Top Lawyers list consists of nearly 160 leading lawyers in Southern Nevada, nominated by peers, clientele, and the community. Greenberg Traurig’s Las Vegas attorneys receiving this prestigious nomination include Shareholder Michael Bonner; Shareholder Mark Clayton; Shareholder Mark Ferrario; Shareholder Kara Hendricks; Shareholder Jim Mace; Of Counsel Tami Cowden; Of Counsel Bethany Rabe; and Associate Christian Spaulding.
Florida Stateflarecord.com

COZEN O'CONNOR: Super Lawyers Names Five Cozen O’Connor Attorneys to its 2021 Florida List

Cozen O'Connor issued the following announcement on June 24. Super Lawyers has named five Cozen O’Connor attorneys to its 2021 Florida Super Lawyers list. Selection to Super Lawyers is based on peer nominations and evaluations, combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Only 5 percent of attorneys are named Super Lawyers; only 2.5 percent of attorneys are listed as Rising Stars.
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Auto Group, Attorney General Lawyers Spar at Car Data Law Trial

Attorneys representing an automotive trade group and the Massachusetts attorney general’s office dug their heels in during closing arguments on Friday, fiercely debating whether automakers can adhere to the law’s requirements. Massachusetts’ new data law is impossible to comply with in the short term, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation argued,...
Real Estatemilawyersweekly.com

‘Go To Lawyers’ for real estate, condo law named

Michigan Lawyers Weekly has announced the “Go To Lawyers” for real estate and condominium law. Now in its second year, the “Go To Lawyers” program recognizes leading lawyers in a particular field of law. Last December, top business attorneys were named. In April, we honored lawyers who practice employment law.
Jackson, MSWLBT

Attorneys, Supreme Court justice named to domestic relations laws task force

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson attorneys, a local law school professor, and a Mississippi Supreme Court justice are among members named to a 15-member task force designed to study the state’s domestic relations laws. Wednesday, the Mississippi Supreme Court released a list of members, which includes Justice Kenneth Griffis,...
Covington County, ALAndalusia Star News

Laird recognized among state’s best trial lawyers

The National Trial Lawyers is pleased to announce that Wesley Laird of Laird, Baker & Blackstock in Opp has been selected for inclusion into its Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Alabama, an honor given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field. Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 100 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.
LawFontana Herald News

Family law attorney gives advice to prospective lawyers

So, you want to be an attorney but you’re not sure what kind of law you should practice. Elizabeth Yang, a family law attorney and president of Law and Mediation Offices of Elizabeth Yang, has some advice for you. Let experience be your guide. “My personal experience of going through...
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

Senior Election Lawyers in Texas Voting Law Case Stay Sanctioned

Three senior attorneys for Democratic campaign committees and a retiree group failed to get a reprieve on sanctions for violating appeals court rules in their clients’ challenge to a law eliminating straight-ticket voting, in a ruling by a divided Fifth Circuit panel. The attorneys sought to add material to the...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Know the Law: The Importance of Getting a Lawyer

Nobody wants to get into an accident and going against an insurance company is intimidating. That's why you need a real legal eagle to be by your side, and help you know the law. Our pal, Attorney Will Gosney explains the importance of getting a lawyer. Contact West Ylla Gosney...
Lawabovethelaw.com

Lawyers Should Still Hire Other Lawyers To Perform Their Legal Work

There is an old expression among lawyers that goes something like “he who represents himself has a fool for a client.” The gist of the axiom is that individuals may not have the expertise or perspective necessary to adequately represent themselves, so it is prudent to seek independent counsel to handle a matter. Despite the common understanding that interests are better served by independent counsel, some lawyers decide to represent themselves in legal matters, even in situations with which a lawyer may not have much experience. For a variety of reasons, lawyers should usually still hire other lawyers to handle their legal work in a number of situations.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Charlottesville prosecutor Pather named among Influential Women of Law

Areshini Pather, deputy commonwealth’s attorney for Charlottesville, has been named by Virginia Lawyers Weekly as a member of the 2021 class of Influential Women of Law. Now in its third year, the awards program honors women whose work has improved the legal field by making a difference in the profession, their communities and the commonwealth, according to Virginia Lawyers Weekly.
Texas Statemessenger-news.com

Ashby Named to Best Legislator List by Texas Monthly

EAST TEXAS – In their annual list of The Best and Worst Legislators in the state of Texas, Texas Monthly magazine recently named State Representative Trent Ashby as one of the Best Legislators of 2021. Rep. Ashby represents Angelina, Houston, Leon, Madison, San Augustine, and Trinity Counties. He is currently...
New York City, NYqchron.com

Acting U.S. attorney named

Jacquelyn Kasulis on Monday was sworn in as acting United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Kasulis succeeds Mark Lesko, who is expected to be appointed acting assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division. Kasulis, who had been serving as chief of...