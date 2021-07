With the Olympia countdown now falling just under the five-day mark, Gorgon City decided to let go of one final preview of their forthcoming junior album, which is set to arrive on Friday, June 25. When assembling our catalog of the most-anticipated IDs of 2021, it was a complete toss up when choosing between either “You’ve Done Enough” with DRAMA or “Dreams” with Jem Cooke from the duo’s first virtual appearance for Defected Records in April of 2020. Although we ended up siding with the former, it didn’t mean that the excitement for “Dreams” had waned in the slightest, and it’s now finally arrived as the seventh piece out of Gorgon City’s 18-part LP.