$ 380 Billion Growth Expected In Global Digital Health Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital health market is expected to grow by USD 380 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the digital health market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The digital health market is driven by the increasing support for digital health from the governments. In addition, the growing adoption of data analytics in the healthcare sector is expected to trigger the digital health market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

The digital health market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Digital Health Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers a digital healthcare platform that is designed to create a repository of health records and data (personal health record services), in order to connect doctors, hospitals and pharmacies directly.

Apple Inc.: The company offers digital healthcare apps that are built for iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch. These apps help medical professionals deliver personalized care and keep up with the demands of healthcare organizations to make work faster and more efficient.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers digital healthcare solutions that drive business and clinical continuity with low interest rates and no upfront costs.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Gain more insights into the future of the digital health market by requesting a free sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40912

Digital Health Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital health market is segmented as below:

  • Application
  • Wireless Health
  • Mobile Health
  • EHR
  • Telehealth
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Healthcare Information Software Market - Global healthcare information software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), application (HIS and PIS), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Request a Free Sample Report

Global Digital Pathology Market - Global digital pathology market is segmented by product (digital slide scanner and software) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Request a Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-health-market-size-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-380-billion-growth-expected-in-global-digital-health-market-2021-2025--technavio-301318675.html

SOURCE Technavio

