NYX Professional Makeup Enters Esports As Official Beauty Partner Of Dignitas

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has announced NYX Professional Makeup as the organization's Official Beauty Partner. The partnership marks the first for NYX Professional Makeup in esports with content centered around self-expression, empowerment, and furthering opportunities for underrepresented groups in gaming. NYX Professional Makeup's collaboration with Dignitas is a milestone for the esports community, as NYX Professional Makeup becomes the first worldwide cosmetics brand to partner with an esports team.

In September 2020, Dignitas and NYX Professional Makeup joined forces on an Animal Crossing New Horizon activation to bring exclusive Micro Brow Pencil looks to the popular game title. Dignitas, professional players, personalities and makeup enthusiasts Elyse "Herculyse" Herrera , World Champion Carolyn " artStar " Noquez , and Juliana "showliana" Maransaldi live streamed their gameplay while giving away in-game codes for NYX Professional Makeup items.

Media may CLICK HERE to download images of Dignitas gamers demonstrating NYX Professional Makeup looks.

The extended NYX Professional Makeup and Dignitas relationship will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how Dignitas' World Champion women's esports teams prepare their game day looks in advance of a competition. These decorated esports athletes - Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido , Stefanie "Stefanie" Jones , Melisa "theia" Mundorff , Amanda "rain" Smith and showliana will share their favorite gaming and streaming looks using NYX Professional Makeup, showcased through their sizable social media followings across Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Similarly, the organization's growing list of popular women's influencers which includes Celine "starsmitten," Demetra "TigerQueen" Green , and Herculyse who all combined command nearly two million international fans and counting, will create branded broadcasts, participate in Palette Swap videos with popular makeup artists and integrate product and giveaways into their engaged communities.

Through Dignitas' Women gamers initiative, Raidiant , which is focused on championing opportunities for women gamers, NYX Professional Makeup will introduce a number of content and experiential initiatives to elevate one of the fastest growing segments of gamers. Events will include Glow Up Charity activations, tournaments in various top esports titles and live make-up tutorials focused on live streaming and content creation.

Inside Dignitas' Verizon 5G Gaming Center in Los Angeles and Dignitas' Headquarters in the Greater New York City area, the cosmetics brand will build custom product placement integrations to be used for content shoots and game day looks. NYX Professional Makeup branding will appear on the competitive jerseys of the Dignitas Women's VALORANT and CS:GO teams, as well as on the jerseys of select Dignitas content creators.

NYX Professional Makeup will also support the upcoming all-women's 'Verizon VCT Game Changers, Presented by Dignitas' event taking place June 24-27, 2021. North America's top eight women's teams will compete for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and Championship title. NYX Professional Makeup will award a Match MVP for each series. All forty competing players will receive NYX Professional Makeup products for their participation in the tournament's Main Event.

"Now more than ever, gaming and esports are just as much a space for women as they are for men; this partnership with NYX Professional Makeup acknowledges that new landscape," said Esports Hall of Fame inductee Heather Garozzo, Vice President of Talent at Dignitas. "We're proud to welcome a brand that shares the same vision for inclusivity, freedom of expression, and sense of community that is shared by our professional gamers and content creators. This partnership not only celebrates Dignitas' amazing influencers, but is a nod to all the women gamers that have long waited for a fashion and make-up brand to acknowledge their passion for gaming."

"As a gaming veteran, I've always known that I and countless other women that aspire to win gaming world championships belong here, despite often being told we have no place in gaming," said Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido, Team Captain for Dignitas' All-Women roster. "For a premiere cosmetics brand like NYX Professional Makeup to break barriers, come into our industry, and recognize these incredible pioneers in gaming, means everything to me, my teammates and our community. Through Dignitas' new partnership with NYX Professional Makeup, I'm honored to educate, inspire, and engage a truly deserving segment of gamers that make this industry a better space."

"We are thrilled to partner with Dignitas, who are equally as passionate about championing inclusivity and underrepresented groups," said Yann Joffredo, Global Brand President of NYX Professional Makeup. "This partnership allows us to push the boundaries within entertainment and gaming as we celebrate women gamers within our global communities. We look forward to the future of NYX Professional Makeup and Dignitas as we continue to evolve together."

NYX Professional Makeup and Dignitas' partnership is wholly representative of each organization's diversity and inclusion efforts that strive to authentically engage the underrepresented and marginalized yet rapidly growing and passionate segment that is women gamers.

Media Contact: Heather Garozzo 866-201-8538 312927@email4pr.com https://dignitas.gg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyx-professional-makeup-enters-esports-as-official-beauty-partner-of-dignitas-301318697.html

SOURCE Dignitas

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
719
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
