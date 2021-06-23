$ 3.24 Billion Growth Expected In Global Dark Fiber Market During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This dark fiber market report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The dark fiber market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AT and T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Comcast Corp., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., GTT Communications Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., Windstream Holdings Inc., and Zayo Group, LLC.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Dark Fiber Market size
- Dark Fiber Market trends
- Dark Fiber Market industry analysis
Growing investments in ultra-long-haul networks is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. In addition, factors such as a rise in global data traffic, growing investments in FTTx deployment, and growing investments in colocation data centers will offer immense growth opportunities to market players. However, high initial investments and leasing costs may threaten the growth of the market.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Dark Fiber Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Multi-mode
- Single-mode
- Service
- Long-haul Services
- Short-haul Services
- Colocation Facilities Services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dark fiber market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dark fiber market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dark fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dark fiber market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark fiber market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Multi-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Single-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Long-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Short-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Colocation facilities services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AT and T Inc.
- CenturyLink Inc.
- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- Comcast Corp.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.
- GTT Communications Inc.
- NTT Communications Corp.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Windstream Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
