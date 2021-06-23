Cancel
$ 3.24 Billion Growth Expected In Global Dark Fiber Market During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This dark fiber market report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download a free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40097

Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The dark fiber market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AT and T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Comcast Corp., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., GTT Communications Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., Windstream Holdings Inc., and Zayo Group, LLC.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Dark Fiber Market size
  • Dark Fiber Market trends
  • Dark Fiber Market industry analysis

Growing investments in ultra-long-haul networks is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. In addition, factors such as a rise in global data traffic, growing investments in FTTx deployment, and growing investments in colocation data centers will offer immense growth opportunities to market players. However, high initial investments and leasing costs may threaten the growth of the market.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dark Fiber Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
  • Multi-mode
  • Single-mode
  • Service
  • Long-haul Services
  • Short-haul Services
  • Colocation Facilities Services
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • MEA
  • South America

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dark fiber market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Request a sample report and learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40097

Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dark fiber market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the dark fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the dark fiber market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark fiber market vendors

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia - Dark fiber market in Malaysia is segmented by type (multi-mode and single-mode) and service (long-haul services, short-haul services, and colocation facilities services). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Visible Light Communication Market - Global visible light communication market is segmented by end-user (retail, consumer electronics, automotive transportation, healthcare, and others), geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and application (indoor networking, LBS, ICE, underwater communication, and others). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Multi-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Single-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Long-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Short-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Colocation facilities services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AT and T Inc.
  • CenturyLink Inc.
  • Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
  • Comcast Corp.
  • Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.
  • GTT Communications Inc.
  • NTT Communications Corp.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Windstream Holdings Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Report: www.technavio.com/report/dark-fiber-market-size-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/dark-fibermarket

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-3-24-billion-growth-expected-in-global-dark-fiber-market-during-2021-2025--technavio-301318652.html

SOURCE Technavio

