Darian Kinnard Named Preseason All-American by Phil Steele

Senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard has been named a second-team All-American by Phil Steele’s College Football Preview, the magazine announced this week. The 6-foot-5, 338-pound offensive lineman from Knoxville, Tennessee, was graded by Pro Football Focus as college football’s top run-blocking tackle for 2021. The senior has played in 33 career games with 26 consecutive starts and in 2020, he graded at 88 percent in 10 regular season games with 40 knockdown blocks and 138 blocks at the point of attack. He also was a candidate for theOutland Trophy, give to college football’s best interior lineman.