Meyer Olson Lowy & Meyers Partners Dana Lowy And Doreen Olson Among California's Leading Women Leaders

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier California family law firm Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers announced today that Founding Partners Dana Lowy and Doreen Marie Olson are selected as nominees for the 'Innovator of the Year' Award and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement, published earlier this week. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"As a firm founded by women, we know that women make exceptional and dynamic leaders," said Founding Partner Lisa Helfend Meyer. "We are proud to have two of our Founding Partners included in such a distinguished list of professionals."

Lowy represents high-net-worth men and women in all types of family law matters, from prenuptial and postnuptial agreements to marital dissolution actions, protecting her clients' financial interests while also considering the emotional aspects that often arise. During her more than 25 years of practice, Lowy has managed the full range of family issues, from mediated divorce settlements and/or resolution after contentious litigation, to post-divorce agreements and parentage actions. Lowy uses her team building and negotiating strengths in her leadership of the firm, the only female-founded family law firm in California.

Olson is a California Certified Family Law Specialist, a designation earned by an elite group of attorneys. As part of her holistic representation, Olson draws from her network of professionals, including educational specialists, therapists, and parenting coaches, to create custody agreements that support parents, children and the future of their families. Her background includes representation of a range of clients and matters, including young parents and same-sex spouses in custody contests and post-judgment matters involving a move away and relocation issues.

The Los Angeles Business Journal is hosting a virtual awards ceremony today at 2pm. Information on the Women's Leadership Awards Program is available here https://labusinessjournal.com/wsa2021/awardsprogram/.

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP is the preeminent female-owned family law firm in Southern California. The firm's attorneys specialize in all aspects of family law, including complex divorce, division of high-net-worth estates, high-conflict custody matters, international and domestic child custody move-away cases, parental alienation and contested custody cases, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, dissolution of domestic partnerships and issues specific to LGBTQ+ families, and mediation. For more information, visit molfamlaw.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meyer-olson-lowy--meyers-partners-dana-lowy-and-doreen-olson-among-californias-leading-women-leaders-301318684.html

SOURCE Meyer Olson Lowy & Meyers, LLP

