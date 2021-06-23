Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) - Get Report has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 29, 2021, to shareholders of record Sept. 15, 2021. Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968.

About Worthington Industries Worthington Industries (WOR) - Get Report is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company's brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™. Worthington's WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 53 facilities in 15 states and seven countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 8,000 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities.

Safe Harbor Statement The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Statements by the Company which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks, uncertainties and impacts described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those related to COVID-19 and the various actions taken in connection therewith, which could also heighten other risks.

Contacts: SONYA L. HIGGINBOTHAMVP, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND BRAND MANAGEMENT614.438.7391 | sonya.higginbotham@worthingtonindustries.com

MARCUS A. ROGIERTREASURER AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER614.840.4663 | marcus.rogier@worthingtonindustries.com

200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd. | Columbus, Ohio 43085WorthingtonIndustries.com

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
719
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
City
Worthington, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Dividend#Worthington Industries#Wor#Pactool International#Hawkeye#Armstrong#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kevin Brackman Joins Advent Technologies As CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou. This press release...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update On Financial Statement Filings

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (" RWB" or the " Company"), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is providing an update with respect to the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Documents"), further to its June 15, 2021 update.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares From Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Report ("SC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing July 6, 2021

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (the " Company") announced that commencing July 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 17,250,000 units (which includes the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 units on July 1, 2021) may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLBR" and "CLBR WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLBR.U". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
Burlington, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced equity inducement grants to five new employees consisting of 20,440 restricted stock units. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grants with an effective date of July 1, 2021. The restricted stock units were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced grants of stock options to three new employees to purchase an aggregate of 21,520 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $3.82 per share, the closing price of Assembly Bio's common stock on July 1, 2021. The stock options were granted as material inducements to the new employees to accept the Company's offers of employment.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

BankFinancial Announces National Expansion Of Its Commercial Finance Division

BURR RIDGE, Ill., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Financial NA, the national banking association subsidiary of BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq - BFIN) announced today the expansion of its Commercial Finance Division and the appointments of Carol Bader Apicella as Senior Vice President - Government Finance, and Lindsay Gordon as Senior Vice President - Commercial Finance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update On Consent Solicitation Launch

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL, OTCPK:SDRLF) and the Issuer announce that, further to the announcement made by Seadrill and the Issuer on July 2, 2021, a consent solicitation process (the "Consent Solicitation") has been launched to amend the indenture governing the Issuer's outstanding 12.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025, dated as of July 2, 2018, and as amended and supplemented by that certain first supplemental indenture dated as of March 11, 2019.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAFU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

POSTD Merchant Banque Acquires South American Bank

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC: PMBY) ("the Company''), is pleased to announce that it has acquired controlling interest in Banco PyME de la Comunidad SA. (Central Office: Cochabamba Av. Ballivian No. 0576). Banco PyME engages in Funds, Trusts and Other Financial Instruments and other Commercial Services. With over 400 employees, it operates offices/branches in the major cities in Bolivia including La Paz, Cochabamba, Beni, Pando, Potosi, Oruro, Taija, and Chuquisaca. The Banco PyME de la Comunidad SA website can be found at: www.bco.com.bo .
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

$417 Million Of GoodLeap Sustainable Home Improvement Loans Securitized

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC (formerly known as Loanpal, LLC), the nation's #1 point-of-sale platform for sustainable home solutions, today announced the closing of GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2021-3, a securitization sponsored by Lime Residential, Ltd. (a Credit Suisse affiliate). The securitization is backed by approximately $417 million principal balance of residential solar and sustainable home improvement loans originated on the GoodLeap platform. The weighted average yield on the securitization was 2.37%, marking the lowest yield to date on GoodLeap securitized loans. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities ( USA) LLC were joint bookrunners for the transaction.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc.

If you own J. Alexander's shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:. https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jax Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. WeissLaw LLP...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Optimus Properties Affiliate Purchases Sacramento Rite Aid

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Optimus Properties, LLC has completed the purchase of a 17,000 square foot property in East Sacramento, currently triple-net leased to a Rite Aid, who has roughly 7 years remaining on their lease. The going in cap rate on this deal, combined with the current low interest rate environment, will generate a substantial cash on cash return in excess of 10% a year.
Delaware StatePosted by
TheStreet

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend And Income Fund Announces Distributions

Today, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (the "Fund"), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol "DEX," declared a monthly distribution of $0.0607 per share. The monthly distribution is payable July 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be July 22, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA, the creator of a global data pooling and knowledge sharing platform that advances data-driven medicine, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has applied to list its ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SOPH."