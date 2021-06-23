Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Worldwide Antimicrobial Coatings Industry To 2026 - Featuring Akzo Nobel, BASF And Diamond Vogel Among Others

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial coatings market reached a value of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2020. Antimicrobial coatings assist in maintaining the quality of a surface by obstructing the growth of microorganisms like fungi, parasites and bacteria. The usage of these coatings provides improved cleanliness and hygiene as they eliminate the requirement of frequent cleaning. As a result, they are more cost-effective and offer lasting protection against pathogens. Antimicrobial coatings are generally applied on walls, vents, counters and door handles. Moreover, as these coatings help in sterilizing medical tools, surgical masks, gloves and clothing, they find vast applications in clinics, hospitals and healthcare centers. Besides this, they are also employed in industries such as textile, automotive, healthcare, construction, and food and beverage.The application of antimicrobial coatings not only improves the durability and appearance of a surface but also aids in shielding the surface from the attack of microbes. As a result, these coatings are widely used to eliminate the germination of pathogens which can cause infectious diseases such as Ebola, influenza, mumps, measles, chickenpox and rubella. Apart from this, awareness about the sick building syndrome, wherein the occupants of a building experience acute health issues due to the deteriorating air quality, is increasing worldwide. This has led to a rise in the demand for antimicrobial coatings for use in building interiors. In addition to this, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to develop innovative products, sustain their market position and expand their overall consumer base. According to the publisher, the global antimicrobial coatings market is expected to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd, PPG Industries, Royal DSM, RPM International Inc., The DOW Chemical Company., The Sherwin-Williams Company, etc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global antimicrobial coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antimicrobial coatings market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global antimicrobial coatings industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?
  • What is the structure of the global antimicrobial coatings industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?
  • What are the profit margins in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Silver Antimicrobial Coatings6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Copper Antimicrobial Coatings6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Indoor Air Quality7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Mold Remediation7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Medical/Healthcare7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Food and Beverage7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Textile7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis12.1 Price Indicators12.2 Price Structure12.3 Margin Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.13.3.2 BASF SE13.3.3 Diamond Vogel13.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems13.3.5 Nippon Paint Company Ltd13.3.6 PPG Industries13.3.7 Royal DSM13.3.8 RPM International Inc.13.3.9 The DOW Chemical Company. 13.3.10 The Sherwin-Williams Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsp7lx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-antimicrobial-coatings-industry-to-2026---featuring-akzo-nobel-basf-and-diamond-vogel-among-others-301318570.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
720
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basf#Coatings#Antimicrobial#Researchandmarkets Com#Akzo Nobel N V#Basf Se#Axalta Coating Systems#Nippon Paint Company Ltd#Ppg Industries#Royal Dsm#Rpm International Inc#The Dow Chemical Company#Mold#Latin#Indicators12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Eye Care Global Market To 2026 - Featuring EssilorLuxottica, Bausch Health And Alcon Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eye Care Market, By Product Type (Eyeglasses, Eye Drops, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Eye Vitamins, Others), By Eye Drops (Prescription v/s Over-The-Counter), By Coating, By Lens Material, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Telecom Expense Management Market Report 2021: Globalization Of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization Provide A Solid Foundation For Wider Adoption Of TEM Solutions

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Expense Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Telecom Expense Management Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Expense Management estimated at US$2.8 Billion in...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Energy Harvesting System Market With COVID-19 Impact: Analysis And Forecast 2021 To 2026

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Harvesting System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by End-use System, Technology, Component (Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits and Secondary Batteries), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The energy harvesting system market is estimated...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global $34.6 Billion Fiber Optic Components Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Opportunities For Fiber Optics In Diverse Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Components - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Fiber Optic Components Market to Reach US$34.6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optic Components estimated at US$19.8...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Disposable Hygiene Adhesive Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | TSRC Corporation, Guangdong Rurga New Material Technology, Dow Chemical Company

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesive Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesive Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Disposable Hygiene Adhesive processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Diamond-Like Carbon Coating analysis, which studies the Diamond-Like Carbon Coating industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026. Global “Diamond-Like Carbon Coating Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating by key players, product...
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Wind Power Coatings Market Exploring Future Growth and Key Trends by 2021-2028: 3M Company, Aeolus Coatings, Akzo Nobel N.V.

The "Global Wind Power Coatings Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wind power coatings market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global wind power coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wind power coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Economythefabricator.com

Wooster Products’ Heavy Duty 20 antislip coating suitable for industrial environments

Wooster Products has introduced Walk-A-Sured Water Clear Heavy Duty 20, an antislip coating that provides high traction and durability for industrial areas including factories and manufacturing environments. This two-component epoxy system meets OSHA and ADA standards, as well as ASTM slip-resistance requirements. It contains 100% solids, with no solvents or VOCs, to help ensure compatibility with previously installed coatings.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Electrically Conductive Coating Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | PPG, Henkel, Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coating Systems

Latest research study from JCMR with title Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022-2029. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trend, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. The study is segmented by products type & Applications. The research study provides estimates for and Electrically Conductive Coating Market Forecast till 2029.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Growth Exceeds in Chemicals and Materials 2021 | Top Key Players – PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company

The global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Manufacturers. Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Passive Fire Protection Coatings industry.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Block Imaging International, Dre Medical And GE Healthcare Among Others

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refurbished Medical Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refurbished Medical Equipment estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Other Biomatieerials Market Insights Emerging in Medical Devices Industry 2021 | Top Leading Players – Nobel Biocare, Straumann, Dentsply Sirona

The global Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Other Biomatieerials Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Other Biomatieerials Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Other Biomatieerials Manufacturers. Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Other Biomatieerials Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Other Biomatieerials industry.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Dental Overdentures Market Research Growth Showed in Medical Devices Industry 2021 | Top Manufacturers – Locator, Nobel Biocare, O-Ring

The global Dental Overdentures Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Dental Overdentures Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Dental Overdentures Manufacturers. Dental Overdentures Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Dental Overdentures industry.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Cardiovascular Proximal Anastomosis Devices Industry To 2030 - Featuring Medtronic, Getinge And Peters Surgical Among Others

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiovascular Proximal Anastomosis Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on the global cardiovascular proximal anastomosis devices market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market Estimates Boost in Chemicals and Materials Industry 2021 | Top Section Players – Evonik Industries, BASF, Clariant

The global Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Manufacturers. Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters industry.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Company Usability Profiles, Competitive News Feed Analysis

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market research and analysis report 2021 focus on rising market drift to assist businesses to find market opportunities and develop effective ways to optimize their market positions. The report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable Global Industrial Floor Coating market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets. Industrial Floor Coating Report can be used by both established as well as new entrants to live competitive positions in dynamic market situations.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Polyurethane Market Research Growth Showed in Chemicals and Materials Industry 2021 | Top Manufacturers – Bayer, BASF, Dow

The global Polyurethane Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Polyurethane Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Polyurethane Manufacturers. Polyurethane Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Polyurethane industry.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Market (2021 To 2026) - Featuring ABB, Nest Labs And United Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Monoxide Detector Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The carbon monoxide detectors market is evaluated at US$504.856 million for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% to reach the market size of US$673.626 million by the year 2026. Carbon monoxide detectors refer to devices used to detect the presence of carbon monoxide in an indoor setting and hence helps protect from carbon monoxide poisoning. There is increased awareness regarding the hazards related to carbon monoxide poisoning which has surged the demand for carbon monoxide detectors and is anticipated to propel the growth of the carbon monoxide detectors market during the forecast period. Also, the incidences of carbon monoxide poisoning have been on the rise around the world which is expected to increase the usage of carbon monoxide detectors. Furthermore, governments of various countries and states around the world have been increasingly passing regulations to make the installation of carbon monoxide detectors mandatory which is another factor that is anticipated to bolster the growth of the carbon monoxide market during the forecast period.The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease harmed the carbon monoxide detectors market. Due to the lockdown and trade restrictions implemented in various parts of the world, the supply chain of the carbon monoxide detectors market was hit which led to a decline in the carbon monoxide market in the year 2020. The factories were shut down due to strict Covid-19 measures and even where the factories were open, there was a shortage of laborers, which hit the carbon monoxide detectors market negatively. But the market is expected to recover and come to its normal pace from the year 2022 onwards. Rise in carbon monoxide poisoning cases in some areas and increased awareness. One of the key factors supplementing the carbon monoxide detectors market growth is the increase in the number of cases of poisoning related to carbon monoxide reported in many areas. The campaign group Project SHOUT in the United Kingdom has reported an increase in the cases of carbon monoxide poisoning in recent years. A report by the campaign group stated that carbon monoxide poisoning incidences have risen by a third over the last five years. The UK Fire and Rescue Service (FRS), which is one of the first emergency services that comes to action in the UK when there's a case of carbon monoxide leak, showed in its data that the cases of carbon monoxide poisoning have increased continuously from 2450 cases in 2014 to 3249 in 2019. This increase in the cases has increased the importance of carbon monoxide detectors which is anticipated to bolster the demand for carbon monoxide detectors during the forecast period.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Synthetic Food Antimicrobial Market Research and Region Wise Analysis of Top Industry Players 2021-2030

The research report on Synthetic Food Antimicrobial market conveys a complete analysis of this market space while offering analytical data relating to the segments that are influencing the income age just as the business development. The report additionally involves a point-by-point evaluation of the countrified area of the market near its administrator station. Moreover, the Synthetic Food Antimicrobial Market report provides a point by point SWOT analysis while describing market driving elements.