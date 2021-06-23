Cancel
Financial Reports

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report will broadcast its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The call will begin at 8:00AM ET.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available through a live webcast on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com under the subheading "News & Events." The event can also be accessed by telephone within the U.S. at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297. Please use the conference identification number 7099326. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, or at (855) 859-2056 / +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 7099326.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis LangeVice President, Investor Relations(860) 827-3833 dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort KaufmanDirector, Investor Relations(860) 515-2741 cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Christina FrancisDirector, Investor Relations(860) 438-3470 christina.francis@sbdinc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-announces-release-date-for-second-quarter-2021-earnings-301318680.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

