Shreveport Next/BRF Recruits Software Developer Omicron To Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shreveport Next, an initiative of BRF, announced the successful recruitment of Chicago-based software developer Omicron Technology Solutions to Shreveport, Louisiana.

Omicron is a software-as-a-service developer and provider serving three industries: transit and rider management, identity and visitor management, and student information software.

Customers include municipalities, education systems and other service providers from across the United States.

An initial 15 to 20 jobs will be created in Shreveport with Omicron in software development, customer relations and other service-related roles. Additional jobs are to be created in sales, management and customer service with the expansion of the company's customer base.

"Omicron is eager to join forces with BRF and locate in Shreveport. The business-friendly environment, attractive labor costs and skilled employee base will make Northwest Louisiana a good fit for the next phase of our business," said Omicron CEO Lionel Rabb.

Omicron's recruitment is a result of BRF's approach to economic development: starting new businesses, recruiting existing businesses and retaining local businesses.

"Our Shreveport Next and Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) divisions helped secure the successful recruitment and acquisition of Omicron, working with investment banking firm The Chicago Corporation," said John F. George Jr., M.D., BRF President and CEO. "As we fulfill our commitment and vision to transform Shreveport- Bossier, we welcome Omicron to our great cities and mark their arrival as another step in making our community a sought-after location for not only tech and life science companies but also aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and other emerging industries."

Since BRF launched Shreveport Next in September, Director of Business Recruitment Ryan Culp has met with the leaders of more than 50 companies to discuss the area's business advantages and companies' needs.

" Shreveport- Bossier is one of the most cost-competitive locations to do business according to Forbes and KPMG. What makes this initiative unique to our community is our targeting of high growth companies that create jobs with a high multiplier effect. What makes us unique to companies is our ability to directly participate in projects and a team that understands what makes companies successful outside of traditional economic incentives," said Culp. "Help from financial analysts under EAP and the BRF team made this first win possible."

BRF will employ its Shreveport Next division's comprehensive marketing and recruitment plan to bring businesses from across the country to relocate or build new facilities in the Shreveport-Bossier MSA, bringing new jobs and revenue to the region.

EAP financial analyst Nick Oliver will join Omicron's CEO in opening and operating the company in Shreveport, serving as Vice President of Business Development.

"BRF's tactical tools for economic development cross disciplines to start, recruit and retain businesses. We work together to grow opportunities, find ones that fit our region and then support companies and initiatives to sustain and preserve their impact through our organization's expertise," said Dave Smith, EAP Executive Director. "Omicron joins a collection of other successful technology and software companies finding a foothold or growing in our area."

Media Contact: Courtney Bryan, courtney.bryan@brfla.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shreveport-nextbrf-recruits-software-developer-omicron-to-northwest-louisiana-301318572.html

SOURCE BRF