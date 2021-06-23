Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Shreveport Next/BRF Recruits Software Developer Omicron To Northwest Louisiana

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shreveport Next, an initiative of BRF, announced the successful recruitment of Chicago-based software developer Omicron Technology Solutions to Shreveport, Louisiana.

Omicron is a software-as-a-service developer and provider serving three industries: transit and rider management, identity and visitor management, and student information software.

Customers include municipalities, education systems and other service providers from across the United States.

An initial 15 to 20 jobs will be created in Shreveport with Omicron in software development, customer relations and other service-related roles. Additional jobs are to be created in sales, management and customer service with the expansion of the company's customer base.

"Omicron is eager to join forces with BRF and locate in Shreveport. The business-friendly environment, attractive labor costs and skilled employee base will make Northwest Louisiana a good fit for the next phase of our business," said Omicron CEO Lionel Rabb.

Omicron's recruitment is a result of BRF's approach to economic development: starting new businesses, recruiting existing businesses and retaining local businesses.

"Our Shreveport Next and Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) divisions helped secure the successful recruitment and acquisition of Omicron, working with investment banking firm The Chicago Corporation," said John F. George Jr., M.D., BRF President and CEO. "As we fulfill our commitment and vision to transform Shreveport- Bossier, we welcome Omicron to our great cities and mark their arrival as another step in making our community a sought-after location for not only tech and life science companies but also aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and other emerging industries."

Since BRF launched Shreveport Next in September, Director of Business Recruitment Ryan Culp has met with the leaders of more than 50 companies to discuss the area's business advantages and companies' needs.

" Shreveport- Bossier is one of the most cost-competitive locations to do business according to Forbes and KPMG. What makes this initiative unique to our community is our targeting of high growth companies that create jobs with a high multiplier effect. What makes us unique to companies is our ability to directly participate in projects and a team that understands what makes companies successful outside of traditional economic incentives," said Culp. "Help from financial analysts under EAP and the BRF team made this first win possible."

BRF will employ its Shreveport Next division's comprehensive marketing and recruitment plan to bring businesses from across the country to relocate or build new facilities in the Shreveport-Bossier MSA, bringing new jobs and revenue to the region.

EAP financial analyst Nick Oliver will join Omicron's CEO in opening and operating the company in Shreveport, serving as Vice President of Business Development.

"BRF's tactical tools for economic development cross disciplines to start, recruit and retain businesses. We work together to grow opportunities, find ones that fit our region and then support companies and initiatives to sustain and preserve their impact through our organization's expertise," said Dave Smith, EAP Executive Director. "Omicron joins a collection of other successful technology and software companies finding a foothold or growing in our area."

Media Contact: Courtney Bryan, courtney.bryan@brfla.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shreveport-nextbrf-recruits-software-developer-omicron-to-northwest-louisiana-301318572.html

SOURCE BRF

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
719
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brf#Recruiting#Software Development#Shreveport Next#Brf#Eap#The Chicago Corporation#Forbes#Kpmg#Business Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Software
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana’s Sugarcane Could Be the Next Clean Super Fuel

On a recent family vacation, I saw that a pretty good chunk of America is biting off a pretty big chunk of renewable energy. From wind and solar power, to alternative fuels like biodiesel - diversifying our sources of energy seems to be the wave of the future. Luckily, Louisiana seems to be on board with the next stage of evolution in the energy world. We've already started to get electricity from Oklahoma wind farms in Caddo Parish via SWEPCO - but the next step includes cooking up a little home-grown alternative fuel ourselves, Louisiana style.
Baton Rouge, LAbizneworleans.com

Virtual Career Fair Set for Jobs at Louisiana Software, IT Companies

BATON ROUGE — State workforce development program LED FastStart is working with Amazon Web Services Inc. to host a virtual career fair on Wednesday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eleven companies are participating in the virtual event, with in-demand IT and cloud computing jobs available at 12 Louisiana locations. Job seekers should register in advance at the event landing page, where they may view positions available in six Louisiana cities.
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Software Developer Formative Raises $70 Million

Formative, a Santa Monica-based developer of software used by K-12 teachers to assign and track homework assignments, has raised $70 million in Series A funding. The funding will help Formative, whose parent is Smartest Edu Inc., improve its subscription-based software platform, expand its reach into more school districts and move into international markets.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Leads Merger Of Fort Dearborn And Multi-Color Corporation To Create Scaled Global Label Manufacturer

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") today announced a definitive agreement under which CD&R funds will acquire and combine Fort Dearborn and Multi-Color Corporation ("MCC"), to create the world's largest label solutions company serving customers worldwide. The CD&R funds are acquiring Fort Dearborn and MCC from global private equity investors Advent International and Platinum Equity, respectively. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Tech Sector Employment Expansion Continues, CompTIA Report Reveals

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiring by technology companies continues on a growth path with tech firms adding 10,500 workers in June and 80,600 through the first half of 2021, an analysis by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, shows. The...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

POSTD Merchant Banque Acquires South American Bank

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC: PMBY) ("the Company''), is pleased to announce that it has acquired controlling interest in Banco PyME de la Comunidad SA. (Central Office: Cochabamba Av. Ballivian No. 0576). Banco PyME engages in Funds, Trusts and Other Financial Instruments and other Commercial Services. With over 400 employees, it operates offices/branches in the major cities in Bolivia including La Paz, Cochabamba, Beni, Pando, Potosi, Oruro, Taija, and Chuquisaca. The Banco PyME de la Comunidad SA website can be found at: www.bco.com.bo .
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

WRAP Appoints Public Safety Technology Executive Glenn Hickman As Chief Operating Officer

Former Axon Enterprises product leader to continue advancing BolaWRAP family of products. Elwood "Woody" Norris retiring from CTO Role, remain as strategic consultant. TEMPE, Ariz., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced the appointment of Glenn Hickman as Chief Operating Officer. Hickman will work closely with the growing engineering and operations teams to continue building out WRAP's product lines. Woody Norris, inventor of the BolaWRAP, retired as CTO at the end of June and will continue to play an active role at WRAP as a strategic consultant focusing on new innovations.
Jobstechgig.com

Altimetrik is hiring women software developers

Altimetrik is hiring women developers for various positions across different locations in India. Altimetrik is conducting a ‘Code-a-Thon’, first ever women coding challenge to hire highly skilled professionals for the Senior Engineer/Staff Engineer/Senior Staff Engineer position. Female developers with great problem solving skills are invited to participate in the coding challenge.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

LOUISIANA STATE EXHIBIT MUSEUM TO PRESENT SHREVEPORT ART CLUB ANNUAL JURIED SHOW

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Louisiana State Exhibit Museum will host the Shreveport Art Club’s Annual Juried Show, entitled “Shreveport Art Club: Celebrating 100 Years,” from July 11 through August 27. There will be an opening reception and awards ceremony on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the exhibit during regular museum hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JobsAugusta Free Press

Things to keep in mind while hiring a software developer

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. However, you’re confused about where to start and how to decide who can be a good candidate. This article comes to your rescue. Plus point:- if you’re a job seeker, then you know what companies expect from you while hiring you for...
ComputersPhys.org

Researchers develop new software for designing sustainable cities

New technology could help cities around the world improve people's lives while saving billions of dollars. The free, open-source software developed by the Stanford Natural Capital Project creates maps to visualize the links between nature and human wellbeing. City planners and developers can use the software to visualize where investments in nature, such as parks and marshlands, can maximize benefits to people, like protection from flooding and improved health.
New Orleans, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

HRI Communities moves forward with Shreveport development

New Orleans-based HRI Communities has closed on financing and plans to start construction on renovating a group of historic apartment buildings in downtown Shreveport. The Lee Hardware building and United Jewelers building were built in 1909 and 1926 and converted into mixed-income apartments almost 22 years ago. HRI’s plans include renovations to the buildings’ exterior facades, roofs, HVAC systems, interior unit kitchen and bathrooms upgrades and landscaping/pool improvements. The development will receive covered parking, a newly equipped fitness center, a new residents’ lounge, renovated pool deck and cabana, as well as new energy-star appliances such as in-unit washers, dryers and dishwashers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Platinum Equity To Sell Multi-Color Corporation To CD&R

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), a global leader in label solutions, to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In connection with the transaction, CD&R...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Mattamy Homes Significantly Expands Footprint In Phoenix's East Valley

Major land acquisition further positions Mattamy for long-term success in the metropolitan Phoenix market. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that it has closed on a significant land purchase in the Town of Queen Creek, AZ. The 153-acre property, known as Empire Pointe, will be purchased for a total of $33 million and is approved for 533 home sites. The first phase of the deal closed on Thursday July 1, 2021.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Optimus Properties Affiliate Purchases Sacramento Rite Aid

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Optimus Properties, LLC has completed the purchase of a 17,000 square foot property in East Sacramento, currently triple-net leased to a Rite Aid, who has roughly 7 years remaining on their lease. The going in cap rate on this deal, combined with the current low interest rate environment, will generate a substantial cash on cash return in excess of 10% a year.