Global Peripheral Artery Disease Market Report 2020-2030: Rise In New Products Approvals In The Field Of Peripheral Artery Disease Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peripheral Artery Disease Market by Type, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At an estimated value of over USD 4.53 billion in 2019, the Global Peripheral Artery Disease Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 6.2% and valued at over USD 8.78 billion over the forecast year 2020-2030.

Peripheral artery disease is a common circulatory problem that causes narrowing of the peripheral arteries. Generally, it affects arteries in the legs and sometimes affect the arteries carrying blood from heart to arms, kidneys, head, and stomach. It is mainly caused by the deposition of fats or plaques in the artery walls. The exercise, tobacco cessation, and a healthy diet are the main treatments for this disease; however, when such treatments aren't enough, medication or surgery can be helpful. Market Dynamics and Trends:Factors such as huge geriatric population, widespread unhealthy lifestyle choices, and rise in new products approvals in the field of peripheral artery disease drive the growth of the market. In addition, high risk factors including diabetes and smoking contributes to the upsurged incidences of peripheral arterial diseases, further propelling the market growth.

However, the concern of restenosis, the reoccurrence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) even after the treatment may hamper growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, continually changing lifestyle habits including unhealthy dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity also makes people more vulnerable to PAD and thus, boosts the market growth. Geographical Analysis:In terms of geography, North America held major share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to higher healthcare expenditure and the growing occurrence of minimally invasive surgeries in the region.

However, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the existence of large patient pool along with unmet medical needs. Moreover, significant growth in population together with growing geriatric population is expected to be opportunistic for the market growth in this region during the forecast period. Competitive Landscape:Lucrative growth opportunities make the peripheral artery disease market highly competitive. Some of the major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, AngioDynamics, Inc., BIOTRONIK, and B. Braun Melsungen AG. and many more.

A number of developmental strategies have been adopted by companies in the past few years. For instance, in September 2020, Abbott Laboratories started the LIFE-BTK clinical trial to assess the effectiveness and safety of its Esprit BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System. This is the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial in the U.S. that is expected to help people battling the advanced stages of peripheral artery disease (PAD).Also, in June 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired Straub Medical AG, a private company. Straub Medical AG develops medical atherectomy & thrombectomy devices for the treatment of venous disease and peripheral arterial disease (PAD). This acquisition strengthens peripheral artery disease treatment capabilities of the Becton, Dickinson and Company. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methodology 2. Market Snapshot, 2019- 2030 Million USD2.1. Market Snapshot 3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Growth Drivers4.2. Challenges4.3. Opportunities 5. Global Peripheral Artery Disease Market, by Type5.1. Overview5.2. Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons5.2.1 Global Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons Market, by Type5.2.1.1 Old/Normal Balloons Market5.2.1.2 Cutting & Scoring Balloons Market5.2.1.3 Drug-Coated Balloons Market5.2.2 Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons Market5.3. Peripheral Stents5.3.1 Global Peripheral Stents Market, by Type5.3.1.1 Self-Expandable Market5.3.1.2 Balloon-Expandable Market5.3.1.3 Covered Stents Market5.3.1.4 Drug-Eluting Stents Market5.3.2 Peripheral Stents Market5.4. Peripheral Catheters5.4.1 Global Peripheral Catheters Market, by Type5.4.1.1 Angiography Catheters Market5.4.1.2 Guiding Catheters Market5.4.2 Peripheral Catheters Market5.5. Inferior Vena Cava (Ivc) Filters5.5.1 Global Inferior Vena Cava (Ivc) Filters Market, by Type5.5.1.1 Permanent Filters Market5.5.1.2 Retrievable Filters Market5.5.2 Inferior Vena Cava (Ivc) Filters Market5.6. Plaque Modification Devices5.6.1 Global Plaque Modification Devices Market, by Type5.6.1.1 Thrombectomy Devices Market5.6.1.2 Atherectomy Devices Market5.6.2 Plaque Modification Devices Market 6. Global Peripheral Artery Disease Market, by Region6.1. Overview 7. Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Cook Medical
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V
  • AngioDynamics, Inc.
  • BIOTRONIK,
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xehgin

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-peripheral-artery-disease-market-report-2020-2030-rise-in-new-products-approvals-in-the-field-of-peripheral-artery-disease-drives-growth-301318545.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

