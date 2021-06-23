Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warwick, NY

Ozop Energy Solutions OZSC Signs Global Crypto Climate Accord

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

CCA Signatories commit to support the crypto industry's transition to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 20 4 0 , and achieving net-zero emissions from electricity consumption by 2030

WARWICK, NY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solu t ions ( OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company"), has announced it has become an early signatory of the international Cry p to Climate Accord, a private-sector led initiative which has been established with the sole aim of harnessing the collective efforts of the crypto community to support the industry's transition to 100% renewable energy and achievement of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

As a CCA Signatory, Ozop commits to working with the global community to support climate stewardship and market-driven efforts to decarbonize the cryptocurrency sector. Signatories of the CCA are expected to achieve net-zero emissions from electricity consumption by 2030 and offer time and expertise to develop standards, tools, and technologies necessary to accelerate the adoption of and verify progress toward 100% renewably powered blockchains by the 2025 UNFCCC COP30 conference.

Upon signing the Accord, Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc., stated, "There is no more important effort in corporate America today than to reduce the physical impact of our business practices on the environment and humanity itself. That is why, as we enter the crypto space in the coming months, we endeavor to actively support and abide by the goals of the Crypto Climate Accord."

For more information on OZSC please follow on the link, www.OzopEnergy.com.

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

https://twitter.com/ OzopEnergy

https://w w w.facebook.com/OzopEnergy/

The Waypoint R e finery (discord.com)

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy . com/ ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.Ozop Energy Systems is a leading Manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We are always among the first to receive the newest technology, products, and application techniques. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

Safe Harbor Statement"This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company's control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law."

###

Media Relations Contact

For Ozop Energy SolutionsBrian HylandRubenstein Public Relations212-805-3055 bhyland@rubensteinpr.com

Investor Relations Contact

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC845-397-2956 www.thewaypointrefinery.com

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
718
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#The Company Rrb#Cca#Ozop Energy Systems#The Energy Storage#Microgrids#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good on developing a diverse power supply

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The conversation about climate change is, to put it mildly, heating up within corporations around the world. The drivers? Investors, employees, policymakers, regulators, and, of course, consumers. And, says Lynn Good, chair, president, and CEO...
EnvironmentGreentech Media

Where Are the Gaps in Climate Tech?

We spend most of our time on this show talking about what's happening in climate tech. What technologies, business models, and markets are being developed? By whom? And how much impact will they ultimately have on decarbonization?. But there's an equally interesting topic. What isn't happening? In other words, where...
Agricultureagnetwest.com

VofV: Global Agricultural Issues Require Global Solutions

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com. For decades, Peter Wren-Hilton has supported initiatives to address the impact of burgeoning threats on farmers...
IndustryNewsweek

Can Crypto Technology Boost Clean Energy? | Opinion

Like many of my colleagues in the crypto investing world, I feel strongly that our sector has the potential to lead in mitigating climate change. That's why it's frustrating to read headlines like "Bitcoin is a disaster for the planet" and news articles that steamroll over the complexity of this emergent technology. We need to agree on some basic facts before we start hardening our positions and making business and policy decisions that will determine the future of our economy and planet.
Energy Industrycryptopotato.com

Use Of Green Energy For Bitcoin Mining Increased 52.2% in 2021, Report

The Bitcoin Mining Council, an organization created to promote the use of renewable energy in the Bitcoin mining industry, has released its first compendium on the state of the art of the mining industry. The Bitcoin Mining Council’s findings look promising at first glance. The report explains that sustainable energy...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

InnoCentive Launches Open Innovation Challenge With Shell GameChanger To Help Decarbonize The Chemical Industry

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open innovation firm InnoCentive is supporting Shell GameChanger in a new Chemicals Decarbonization Challenge to find innovative technologies that significantly reduce the carbon intensity relating to the Shell Chemicals' product portfolio. Chemical products are vital in maintaining and improving quality of life. But the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Energy Harvesting System Market With COVID-19 Impact: Analysis And Forecast 2021 To 2026

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Harvesting System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by End-use System, Technology, Component (Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits and Secondary Batteries), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The energy harvesting system market is estimated...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

India Pump Market Outlook And Forecast 2021-2026 - Demand For Energy Efficient Pumps / Demand For Solar Pump / Increasing Export Of Centrifugal Pumps

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pump Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The pump market in India by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2021-2026.The demand for pumps is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the increased application of pumps in several end-user sectors. Pump manufacturers in India have focused solely on the agriculture and construction services sectors.The increasing oil demand and expanded investments in water and wastewater treatment activities are likely to affect the pump market substantially. The domestic demand is also majorly met by local vendors, with the industry having robust capabilities to meet the demand.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Hydropower is the 'forgotten giant' of clean electricity, IEA says

The IEA has said that low-carbon hydro power will need a sweeping policy and investment push to prevent its growth from slowing by 23%. IEA Executive Director Faith Birol has stated that hydropower is the "forgotten giant of clean electricity". However, there are obstacles in the way of new projects,...
Energy Industryrdworldonline.com

Hydrogen energy storage at your service

For most people considering any large purchase, cost is a major consideration. But cost is balanced by value. What do they get out of the investment over the long haul? Is it worth it?. The same holds true for major investments in our energy system. And energy storage technologies are...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Telecom Expense Management Market Report 2021: Globalization Of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization Provide A Solid Foundation For Wider Adoption Of TEM Solutions

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Expense Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Telecom Expense Management Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Expense Management estimated at US$2.8 Billion in...
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global B2B Legal Services Market Report 2021: Focus On Corporations; Government Institutions; Small And Medium-sized Enterprises; High Net Worth Individuals

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Major players in the B2B legal services market are Arps; Slate, Meagher & Flom; Clifford Chance; Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; Linklaters, Skadden; Allen &...
IndustryNature.com

Local solutions to global phosphorus imbalances

Large-scale modelling underscores the need to reduce phosphorus fertilizer application in rich countries and increase it in poor regions. Yet, the realization of associated economic and environmental benefits will require complementary analyses locally. Phosphorus has seemed to hide behind other nutrients in terms of its perceived prominence in driving food...
California Stateenr.com

California Regulator Sets Record Clean Energy Order for Utilities

The California Public Utilities Commission on July 24 ordered state utilities to procure 11.5 GW of renewable sources of power for delivery from 2023 through 2026 to help meet the state’s goal of relying on 100% clean electricity by 2045. The order of zero greenhouse-gas emitting power is the commission’s...
Energy IndustryBenzinga

Copper's Indispensable Role in Clean Energy Could Drive Price of the Metal Up 66%

In a report released last May, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analysts estimated that copper prices could skyrocket to $15,000 per ton, a growth of more than 66%, by 2025. While many commodities are enjoying a recent price boost thanks to increasing demand as national economies reopen, copper’s recovery has been especially strong due to the increased urgency with which nations are shifting toward greener technologies and energy sources. The metal that helped spark the dawn of civilization more than 10,000 years ago is now thought to be key to helping us transition to a more sustainable future. Here’s why the clean energy market has made analysts so bullish on copper.
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

Utility Companies Dabble Mixing Hydrogen with Natural Gas

Some two dozen utility companies, including Dominion Energy and Sempra Energy, are experimenting/dipping their toe in the water of mixing super-explosive hydrogen with methane (natural gas) in extremely small quantities on the theory that one day, hydrogen can replace natural gas in existing pipelines and infrastructure. H2 can’t and won’t replace CH4, but hey, these companies at least have to show they’re trying or risk being sued into oblivion by woke leftists who claim mankind is burning the earth by burning fossil fuels. Yes, collectively mankind has officially gone mad…
Portland, ORmarketplace.org

Fossil fuel is under pressure

The global economy runs on oil. But as Portland, Oregon, melts under a massive heat wave, the energy industry is under pressure to get away from oil and move toward cleaner, renewable sources. Activist investors favoring renewable power snagged three seats on Exxon Mobil’s board, for example, and a landmark...