Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Demand IQ Releases Spanish Language Feature For Its Solar Marketing And ECommerce Platform To Address The Underserved Hispanic Solar Market

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

DENVER, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand IQ is pleased to announce a Spanish language feature for its solar eCommerce software Stella. Demand IQ's AI-powered platform allows homeowners to instantly receive customized solar savings estimates directly on solar providers' websites and field marketing devices. https://demand-iq.com/stella/

Powered by Google Project Sunroof, Stella enables solar companies to increase sales volume by capturing the large segment of website visitors who have enough interest to click on an installer's website, but do not have sufficient information to proceed with a sales consultation. Homeowners can quickly and easily upload their utility bills via computer, phone, or tablet to further inform their instant solar estimates.

According to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, Hispanics accounted for more than 50% of new homeowners in the United States over the past decade, representing a quickly growing segment for the solar industry. In addition to Demand IQ's instant solar estimate, lead capture, and pre-qualification features, a fully conversational experience in Spanish unlocks access to education about solar energy and potential utility bill cost savings for Hispanic homeowners.

"With the addition of our Spanish language feature, we are proud to address long-standing energy inequities and promote access to solar for homeowners in underserved segments," Demand IQ's CEO Austin Rosenbaum says. "Our primary goal is developing captivating and educational solar shopping experiences by providing homeowners with customized solar estimates in real time. The ability to communicate fluently in Spanish was the logical next step in providing a best-in-class solar shopping experience and supporting the growth of solar energy."

The new feature is now available for all Demand IQ clients and Demand IQ clients will find a new "Spanish Setup" section in the admin portal.

About Demand IQ:

Demand IQ equips solar pros with the tools to engage, educate, and convert more solar prospects into customers. The comprehensive solar revenue growth platform combines conversational AI, financial analysis, virtual appointment setting, utility bill capture, and data from Google Project Sunroof to provide homeowners with instant solar estimates. Stella can interact with many prospects concurrently, at any time of day, acting as a virtual sales agent.

Solar companies utilizing Stella experience a dramatic increase in appointments, a shorter sales cycle, and reduced customer acquisition costs. Since Stella's launch in August 2020, Demand IQ engages with homeowners on behalf of its clients approximately every two minutes in more than 40 states. https://demand-iq.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-iq-releases-spanish-language-feature-for-its-solar-marketing-and-ecommerce-platform-to-address-the-underserved-hispanic-solar-market-301318707.html

SOURCE Demand IQ

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
718
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecommerce#Spanish Language#Solar Companies#Hispanic#Google Project Sunroof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Google
Related
Industrythedallasnews.net

Comprehensive Report on MV Protection Relay Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2023 | ABB, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, SEL

According to the new market research report "MV Protection Relay Market by Type (Electromechanical & Static Relay, Digital & Numerical Relay), Connected Load (Feeder Lines, Transformers, and Motors), End-User (Utilities, Industrial, and Commercial & Institutional) & Region - Global Forecast to 2023″, The MV protection relay market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 860 million in 2018 to USD 1,115 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.33%. Expansion of transmission & distribution (T&D) networks and growth of the renewable sector are likely to drive the MV protection relay market.
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Apiture Platform Aims To Help Underserved Market

Apiture is involved in an effort to provide banking services to reach an underserved market. In February, the Wilmington-based financial technology company announced a partnership with ALTA Banking Services to launch ALTA’s new banking platform and the ALTA Prepaid Mastercard. The new package uses Apiture’s Xpress digital banking platform. Based...
TechnologySFGate

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

IoT in Utilities Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Telit, Trilliant, Rayven

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of IoT in Utilities Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IoT in Utilities Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IoT in Utilities market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IoT in Utilities Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

DiDi Announces Cybersecurity Review In China

DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) , the world's leading mobility technology platform, today announced that pursuant to the announcement posted by the PRC's Cyberspace Administration Office on July 2, 2021, DiDi is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority. During the review, DiDi is required to suspend new user registration in China.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Bioinformatics Services Market Worth $5.3 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Bioinformatics Services Market by Type (Sequencing, Data Analysis, Discovery, Gene Expression, Database Management), Specialty (Medical, Plant, Forensics), Application (Genomics, Metabolomics), Enduser (Academia, Pharma-biotech) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 5.3 Billion by 2026 from USD 2.5 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Proliferation Of Online Business And Rising Adoption Of Smart Speaker Is Expected To Drive The Voice Assistance Shopping Market, China, And US To Witness Significant Growth: UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Voice Assistance Shopping market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Voice Assistance commerce market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Voice Assistance commerce market. The Voice Assistance Shopping market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Voice Assistance Shopping market at the global and regional levels. The Global Voice Assistance commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 77.7% from 2021-2027 to reach USD 1.3 trillion by 2027.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Leads Merger Of Fort Dearborn And Multi-Color Corporation To Create Scaled Global Label Manufacturer

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") today announced a definitive agreement under which CD&R funds will acquire and combine Fort Dearborn and Multi-Color Corporation ("MCC"), to create the world's largest label solutions company serving customers worldwide. The CD&R funds are acquiring Fort Dearborn and MCC from global private equity investors Advent International and Platinum Equity, respectively. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Leading Independent Insurance Marketing Organization Introduces New Parent Brand, North American Insurance Services, And Promotes New Vice Presidents To Its Sales Executive Leadership Team.

FRISCO, Texas, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Insurance Services is the new parent company of North American Life Plans, North American Health Plans, and North American Advisors. The new corporate brand incorporates almost 15 years of experience and expertise in the insurance industry from its founder and Chairman of the Board, Eugene Woznicki and its President, Andy Dastur, CLU, CFP. It also positions the company to continue the explosive growth of the NALP, NAHP, and NAA divisions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

InnoCentive Launches Open Innovation Challenge With Shell GameChanger To Help Decarbonize The Chemical Industry

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open innovation firm InnoCentive is supporting Shell GameChanger in a new Chemicals Decarbonization Challenge to find innovative technologies that significantly reduce the carbon intensity relating to the Shell Chemicals' product portfolio. Chemical products are vital in maintaining and improving quality of life. But the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DATA443 Announces Major Six Figure Recurring Revenue Customer Agreement With Fortune 500 Company In The Financial Services Industry

Another FinTech Win for the Company , Growing Momentum Towards Major Mark et Uplist. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443" or the "Company") ( OTCPK: ATDSD - ATDS ), a leading data security and privacy software company is pleased to announce its latest contract win, providing data security services to an global Fortune 500 FinTech company that offers a wide rage of financial products and services, employing over 60,000 people in over 100 countries processing trillions of dollars in transactions annually.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Platinum Equity To Sell Multi-Color Corporation To CD&R

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), a global leader in label solutions, to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In connection with the transaction, CD&R...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global And China Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Industry Report 2021 Featuring 13 International Vendors And 22 Chinese Vendors

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the next 2-3 years, OEMs will focus on upgrading EEA to accelerate the introduction of domain controllers.The EEA upgrade will be the focus in the next 2-3 years, which will accelerate the introduction of domain controllers. The automotive EEA upgrade is mainly reflected in three aspects: software architecture, hardware architecture, and communication architecture. Software architecture will gradually realize hierarchical decoupling, hardware will develop from distributed style to Domain controller/centralized style, and automotive network backbone will develop from LIN/CAN bus to Ethernet.It is expected that most OEMs will still use mixed-domain EEA, that is, part of functional domains will be centralized to form a transition solution of `distributed ECU + domain controllers` and finally forge an architecture of `super controller (central supercomputer) + zonal control Unit (zone controller)`. This EEA evolution may take up to 5-10 years.From the perspective of OEM planning, autonomous driving domain, smart cockpit domain, and central control domain may become three main incremental domains.The competitive landscape among four types of players in autonomous driving domain controllersWith the evolution of automotive EEA from distributed domain to centralized domain, the relationship between automakers and automotive electronics suppliers is undergoing profound changes. The number of automotive electronics suppliers will gradually decrease, while the status of domain controller suppliers will become more important and attract more entrants.We divide autonomous driving domain controller players into four categories: Global Tier1 suppliers (system integrators), Local Tier1 suppliers (system integrators), autonomous driving domain controller software platform vendors, and OEMs. Smart cockpit domains incorporating more and more ADAS functions will prevailIn the end, a smart car will become a mobile supercomputer and data center, and a new Wintel will be born. In the future, the core technologies of the advanced autonomous vehicle era will include computing platforms, operating systems and application software. After 2030, autonomous driving high-performance chips and cockpit control chips will be further integrated into central computing chips as the autonomous driving technology roadmap matures, hereby improving computing efficiency and reducing costs through integration.Under this trend, cockpit electronics companies, including Tier1 suppliers and software vendors, are seeking to integrate more and more ADAS functions (typically autonomous parking, DMS, and more advanced L1/L2 ADAS functions) into the cockpit domain and enhance the functional safety level of the smart cockpit domain.Similar to intelligent driving domain controllers, a large number of domain controller software vendors have emerged in the field of smart cockpits. Megatronix, a software infrastructure provider that only has a history of two years, recently announced that it has raised over USD100 million in financing, and has accepted cockpit platform orders from OEMs such as HYCAN 007 and Lixiang. Investors have begun to attach importance to the broad prospects of this market.From the perspective of OEMs, the urgency of self-developed cockpit domain controllers may not be as obvious as that of autonomous driving, mainly because: in the short to medium term, it is difficult for consumers to pay for cockpit function customization. For OEMs, they may potentially choose third-party software partners, and can actively explore the realization of software and hardware decoupling to achieve a better customer experience at low costs. In this context, ThunderSoft, Megatronix and other companies have emerged. The penetration rate of the domain controller market will swell in the next 5 yearsIn China, the industry is currently promoting mass production of L2+ autonomous cars on a large scale, and even L2++ or L2.9 autonomous driving, which is infinitely close to L3, is also rapidly being realized, mainly thanks to the impetus of Tesla Model series, NIO ES, Xpeng P7 and other models. The publisher estimates that by 2025, the annual shipments of ADAS/AD domain controllers for passenger cars in China will reach 3.565 million sets, and the penetration rate of passenger car OEM autonomous driving domain controllers will reach 14.7%. Key Topics Covered: 01 Automotive EEA Evolution1.1 Automotive EEA Evolution1.2 EEA Cases of OEMs and Tier1s 02 Trends of DCU Software and hardware Architecture2.1 DCU Architecture and Demand2.2 The Key is to Hold Controller Software Capabilities2.3 The Value of DCU Middleware will be Highlighted2.4 New DCU Business Models 03 Autonomous Driving DCU Technologies and Market3.1 Evolution of ADAS/AD Functions and DCU3.2 ADAS/AD DCU Solutions3.3 ADAS/AD DCU Technology Benchmarking3.4 Application Trends of ADAS/AD DCU Master Chip3.5 ADAS/AD DCU Market Size and Prospect 04 Intelligent Cockpit DCU Technologies and Market4.1 Summary of Development Trend of Cockpit DCU4.2 Cockpit DCU Solutions of Tier1s and OEMs4.3 Intelligent Cockpit DCU Master Chips4.4 Cockpit DCU Market Size and Prospect 05 Foreign DCU Vendors5.1 Bosch5.2 Visteon5.3 Continental5.4 Veoneer5.5 ZF5.6 Aptiv5.7 Denso5.8 Faurecia Clarion Electronics5.9 Panasonic5.10 Samsung Harman5.11 LG Electronics5.12 Tesla Autopilot Platform5.13 TTTech 06 Chinese DCU Vendors6.1 Huawei6.2 Desay SV6.3 Neusoft Group6.4 Neusoft Reach6.5 Noble Automotive6.6 Foryou Group6.7 Freetech6.8 Technomous6.9 Yingbo Super Computing6.10 Baidu6.11 IN-DRIVING6.12 HiRain Technologies6.13 Hong Jing Drive6.14 Hangsheng Electronics6.15 BICV6.16 UAES6.17 Cookoo6.18 ECO-EV6.19 Idriverplus6.20 DJI Automotive6.21 Enjoy Move6.22 Superstar Future.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global High Purity Alumina Market Overview 2021 With Company Profiles Of 16 Major Players & Industry Guide With Contact Details For 77 Companies

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Purity Alumina - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global HPA market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume in Tons and value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y for 2019-2020.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Energy Harvesting System Market With COVID-19 Impact: Analysis And Forecast 2021 To 2026

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Harvesting System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by End-use System, Technology, Component (Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits and Secondary Batteries), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The energy harvesting system market is estimated...