Michael Baker International Names Sirish Peyyeti, P.E., Vice President And New York Office Executive

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Sirish Peyyeti, P.E., has been promoted to Vice President and Office Executive for the firm's New York operations, which includes offices in New York City and White Plains. In his new role, Mr. Peyyeti will leverage his deep technical knowledge and 26 years of industry experience to develop client relationships, deepen partnerships with industry leaders, win new work and successfully deliver projects that leverage the full capabilities of Michael Baker.

"I am confident the expertise Sirish will bring to his role as New York Office Executive will help us accelerate growth and deliver project excellence for our clients throughout the company and Northeast Region," said Magdy M. Hagag, Northeast Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "We are excited to have Sirish lead our team of talented professionals in New York as we look to expand our operations across the region."

Mr. Peyyeti, who joined Michael Baker in 2015 as an Assistant Department Manager in Newark, New Jersey, and most recently served as the interim Office Executive for New York, has extensive experience managing multi-disciplined and highly complex projects for clients in New York, New Jersey and Mississippi. His work as a Project Manager with the firm includes the Paterson Plank Road over NJ Route 3; Nacote Creek Bridge Replacement; World Trade Center Water Intrusion Protection Plan & Resiliency Design; and the Trench Restoration and Street Improvements projects. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Peyyeti served as a Project Manager for TranSystems Corp., where he worked on large-scale transportation projects for the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA), New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA). Earlier in his career, he held positions at Dewberry, STV Inc., SIMCO Engineering, URS Corporation and Neel-Schaffer, Inc.

Mr. Peyyeti holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, India.

About Michael Baker InternationalMichael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations - like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery - Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com (866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-names-sirish-peyyeti-pe-vice-president-and-new-york-office-executive-301318694.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

