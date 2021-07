Partnership Maximizes Revenue for Publishers While Protecting the Digital Advertising Ecosystem from Fraud. Rise, a SaaS-based video technology and monetization solution for desktop and mobile, and HUMAN Security, Inc., the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, announced a partnership that will help set a new standard in the video advertising industry. The partnership enables Rise to provide its publishers with the peace of mind they need while the company’s full video tech stack enables customers to meet their ROI goals in a totally secure and human environment.