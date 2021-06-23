Cancel
Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Report 2020-2027: Innovations In Material Science, Strong Government Support, High Procurement Costs

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lightweight Material Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material Type; By Vehicle Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive lightweight material market size is expected to reach USD 109.5 billion by 2027Automotive lightweight materials have low corrosion rate, high design flexibility, and high weight to strength ratio. These are the mixture of alloys and composites and common alloys used are non-ferrous metals with low density. Metal alloys are easy to forge and find utility in several applications. Growing trend for vehicle customization is expected to drive the demand for lightweight materials in automotive aftermarket.With improvements in materials and technology used for automotive manufacturing, the average age of vehicles has increased substantially. For instance, in Thailand, the average age of vehicles is between 5 and 7 years in 2019. As per the survey, consumers are holding previously owned cars as back up vehicles rather than scraping them. With the increasing vehicle age, there is growing need for replacement of parts and MRO.The increasing need to improve the performance of the vehicles and optimized the fuel consumption by reducing the vehicle weight is expected to drive the demand for lightweight materials in automotive industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for composites in premium cars to improve vehicle performance and aesthetics is likely to complement demand over the forecast period.Market participants include BASF, Covestro, Toray, Borealis, WHB Brasil, LyondellBasell, ThyssenKrupp AG, Owens Corning, Alcoa Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Stratasys Ltd., LANXESS, Aleris Corporation, POSCO, SGL Carbon, AK Steel Corporation, and Novelis, among others.Automotive producers are shifting their production houses or manufacturing plants in low-income countries to capitalize on growing local needs and to benefit from low capital and labor costs. Major automotive manufacturers are mostly based in Brazil, India, South Korea, China, and Mexico, and are projected to benefit from OEM and aftermarket.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Stakeholders 2. Executive Summary 3. Research Methodology3.1. Overview3.2. Data Sources 4. Automotive Lightweight Material Market Insights4.1. Automotive Lightweight Materials - Industry snapshot4.2. Automotive Lightweight Material Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities4.2.1.1. Innovations in material science4.2.1.2. Strong government support4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges4.2.2.1. High procurement cost4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4. PESTLE Analysis4.5. Automotive Lightweight Material Market Industry trends 5. Automotive Lightweight Material Market Assessment by Vehicle Type5.1. Key Findings5.2. Introduction5.3. Passenger Cars5.4. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)5.5. Light Commercial Vehicles (HCV) 6. Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market, by Material Type6.1. Key Findings6.2. Introduction6.3. Metal6.4. Polymers6.5. Composites6.6. Elastomers 7. Automotive Lightweight Material Market Assessment by Application7.1. Key Findings7.2. Introduction7.3. Powertrain & Chassis7.4. Engine & Mechanical7.5. Exterior & Structural7.6. Interior7.7. HVAC & Electrical 8. Automotive Lightweight Material Market Assessment by Geography8.1. Key findings8.2. Introduction8.2.1. Automotive Lightweight Material Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016-2027 (USD Million) 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions 10. Company Profiles10.1. Company Overview10.2. Financial Performance10.3. Product Benchmarking10.4. Recent Developments

