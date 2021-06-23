Cancel
Business

SBP Holdings acquires Kenco Hydraulics

By Rubber, Plastics News Staff
rubbernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS—Kenco Hydraulics and its subsidiaries now are part of SBP Holdings, increasing SBP's North American footprint to about 100 locations and more than 1,300 employees. According to SBP, the acquisition places Kenco under the fluid power and automation segment of SBP, known as Dakota Fluid Power. Dakota represents one of three verticals for SBP Holdings, along with industrial rubber vertical Singer Equities, based in Houston, and a rigging and rental vertical, Bishop Lifting Products.

www.rubbernews.com
#Sbp#Sbp Holdings#Kenco Hydraulics#North American#Dakota Fluid Power#Singer Equities#Bishop Lifting Products
