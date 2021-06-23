SBP Holdings acquires Kenco Hydraulics

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 5,073.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,751 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).