With the Los Angeles Lakers in desperate need of a marksman from downtown, they signed Ben McLemore after he was waived by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the season. McLemore was a good use of the Lakers' last roster spot and saw minutes right away as the team was dealing with multiple injuries. Without LeBron James or Anthony Davis on the floor when McLemore arrived, it was hard to truly gauge his role as the looks he was getting were not the most optimal or cleanest.