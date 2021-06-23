Analog Devices Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Coveted Overdrive Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

Analog Devices, Inc. was recognized as a GM Overdrive Award winner in General Motors' 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards. Analog Devices was one of only 26 companies to be selected as an Overdrive winner in 2020.

First presented in 2012, GM's Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement within GM's Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's key focus areas, including sustainable value streams, total enterprise cost and profitability, safety, launch excellence, accelerating innovation and nurturing relationships.

"Analog Devices has enjoyed a long and productive business relationship with General Motors," said Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices. "We are excited to receive the prestigious GM Overdrive Award for our wireless battery management system. This ADI technology delivers maximum flexibility for GM's Ultium platform and enables General Motors to scale its electric vehicle fleets into volume production across a wide range of vehicle classes. The ADI team looks forward to future endeavors with General Motors."

As part of the annual awards, GM also recognized 122 companies as a Supplier of the Year for consistently exceeding GM's expectations, providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2020 calendar year.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

The 2020 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About ADI's Wireless Battery Management System (wBMS)

Analog Devices' wBMS eliminates the traditional wired harness — saving up to 90% of the wiring and up to 15% of the volume in the battery pack — and offers uncompromising performance and flexibility to deliver optimized range and accuracy over the life of the battery. wBMS also enables the remote monitoring of battery health data throughout the battery lifecycle - from assembly to warehouse and transport through installation, maintenance and into a second-life phase. To learn more about wBMS visit: https://www.analog.com/en/applications/markets/automotive-pavilion-home/vehicle-electrification.html

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance semiconductor company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

General Motors (GM) - Get Report is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

