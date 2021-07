SIDNEY, NE — A town in western Nebraska made a change to its noise ordinance Tuesday night. Sidney amended the rule to clarify when fireworks can and cannot be shot off. The change allows fireworks to be shot from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from June 25, to July 3. On Independence Day, people can celebrate from 8 a.m. until 1 a.m. on July 5.