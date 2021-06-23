Cancel
Environment

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms to end the week

WBAY Green Bay
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s even an outside chance of isolated tornadoes from an intense storm this afternoon and evening. Another round of strong storms should develop during the late afternoon and into the evening on Thursday.

Environmentkq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler end to the week

Thursday afternoon we started to see clearing skies and the humidity stayed on the high side. Temperatures today will be right around average in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will return on Friday and continue through the holiday weekend. Temperatures look to stay around average this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s to start off next week with increasing rain chances.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms and flooding threat to end the week

Scattered showers and storms will fire up this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with the potential for damaging winds gusts and localized flooding. Rain and storms will continue for Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms through most of the day. Severe storms are less likely tomorrow, but our flooding risk will go up. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s tomorrow.
EnvironmentWLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

Elsa expected to stay a hurricane in the Caribbean. Will islands weaken it? Where will it go after it nears Cuba on Monday? Plus, a stalling cold front impacts our holiday weekend. Forecast. Scattered storms Friday; tracking Elsa. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.1.21. Forecast. Wesley's...
EnvironmentWLOX

Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast

Today, a stalling cold front will likely bring downpours. Over the holiday weekend, there will be many rain-free hours but your afternoon plans might be wet. Plus, Elsa getting stronger and could be near Florida next week. Forecast. Scattered storms Friday; tracking Elsa. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Eric's First...
EnvironmentWLBT

First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances Friday; drier, quieter holiday weekend

FRIDAY: Our front will begin to edge farther south through the morning – kicking up shower and storm chances across the region on a more widespread basis to round out the week and head into the holiday weekend. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s with on and off downpours. A few could be gusty in nature along with being of the drenching variety. Rain chances will tend to fade by late Friday into early Saturday as the front slips farther south. Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Strong storms and a flooding threat to end the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday night! Stronger thunderstorms will continue to impact us throughout tonight into tomorrow. The Peninsulas and Eastern Shore have been hit the hardest so far, but these storms are slowly making their way southeast tonight. Our severe risk is diminishing, but isolated areas of damaging winds and small hail can't be ruled out. Heavy downpours continue to be our greatest threat. Some places have already seen over 3" of rain. Up to another 3" of rain could fall throughout the rest of this event, which is expected to come to an end Friday night.
Yuma, AZkyma.com

First Alert Forecast: A few more normal days

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be common over the higher terrain and more isolated on the lower elevations the rest of the week. Gusty winds with localized blowing dust, and localized heavy rain/flooding will be the main impacts.
Comanche, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast (7/2AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s finally Friday! Out of the many that are headed to work today, showers and thunderstorms will continue- so grab that rain gear!! A wave of energy is moving through southwest Oklahoma bringing with it heavy rain, thunder and lightning. With more rain in the forecast, the flooding threat is yet again elevated. A flood watch is in place for the following counties: Stephens, Comanche, Cotton, Tillman, Jackson, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa (OK), Foard, Wilbarger and Hardeman (TX) until 7PM tonight. If trends indicate that this precipitation will be more organized than currently expected, the Flood Watch may need to be extended through tonight.