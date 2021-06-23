FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms to end the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s finally Friday! Out of the many that are headed to work today, showers and thunderstorms will continue- so grab that rain gear!! A wave of energy is moving through southwest Oklahoma bringing with it heavy rain, thunder and lightning. With more rain in the forecast, the flooding threat is yet again elevated. A flood watch is in place for the following counties: Stephens, Comanche, Cotton, Tillman, Jackson, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa (OK), Foard, Wilbarger and Hardeman (TX) until 7PM tonight. If trends indicate that this precipitation will be more organized than currently expected, the Flood Watch may need to be extended through tonight.