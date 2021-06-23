FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms to end the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday night! Stronger thunderstorms will continue to impact us throughout tonight into tomorrow. The Peninsulas and Eastern Shore have been hit the hardest so far, but these storms are slowly making their way southeast tonight. Our severe risk is diminishing, but isolated areas of damaging winds and small hail can't be ruled out. Heavy downpours continue to be our greatest threat. Some places have already seen over 3" of rain. Up to another 3" of rain could fall throughout the rest of this event, which is expected to come to an end Friday night.