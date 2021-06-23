First In Maine, PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic Opens Its Doors In Portland

PORTLAND, Maine, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanded veterinary service capabilities are now available in Portland, Maine. The first-of-its-kind PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic opened its doors in May, located on 191 Marginal Way in the bustling downtown area. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for July 25, 2021.

Modeled after human urgent care, PetMedic offers coordinated, convenient and compassionate veterinary care for non-life-threatening conditions after regular business hours and on weekends. PetMedic complements pet owners' trusted family veterinarians and alleviates the case overload at emergency hospitals. The first PetMedic clinic opened in Watertown, Massachusetts, in 2020.

The clinic is staffed by an experienced emergency medicine team and is complete with a modern surgical suite, laboratory, digital X-ray, ultrasound and cutting-edge software that allows for an efficient workflow for team members. PetMedic Portland is a partnership between Dr. Nir Ben-Ari, emergency veterinarian and PetMedic chief medical officer, and Rarebreed Veterinary Partners.

Dr. Ben-Ari commented, "Without an urgent care option, pet owners must make the difficult decision to allow their pets to wait overnight or even days to be treated for an issue that may be uncomfortable or get worse, or go to an emergency hospital, adding to patient overload where the priority must be given to critical conditions."

Dr. Amy Hess, medical director of PetMedic Portland, added, "I am so excited to join the local community of amazing veterinary practitioners in one of the greatest regions in the country. My staff and I have extensive experience in emergency, critical care and general practice, lending to an ability to offer high-quality, convenient and affordable care for your pets' injuries and illnesses in a welcoming and friendly environment."

PetMedic does not perform routine services provided by family veterinary practices, such as wellness visits, or administer vaccinations. Pet owners can make same-day appointments conveniently online. An outstanding healthcare team and a client-centric approach are top priorities for all PetMedic clinics.

