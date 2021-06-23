Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

First In Maine, PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic Opens Its Doors In Portland

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanded veterinary service capabilities are now available in Portland, Maine. The first-of-its-kind PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic opened its doors in May, located on 191 Marginal Way in the bustling downtown area. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for July 25, 2021.

Modeled after human urgent care, PetMedic offers coordinated, convenient and compassionate veterinary care for non-life-threatening conditions after regular business hours and on weekends. PetMedic complements pet owners' trusted family veterinarians and alleviates the case overload at emergency hospitals. The first PetMedic clinic opened in Watertown, Massachusetts, in 2020.

The clinic is staffed by an experienced emergency medicine team and is complete with a modern surgical suite, laboratory, digital X-ray, ultrasound and cutting-edge software that allows for an efficient workflow for team members. PetMedic Portland is a partnership between Dr. Nir Ben-Ari, emergency veterinarian and PetMedic chief medical officer, and Rarebreed Veterinary Partners.

Dr. Ben-Ari commented, "Without an urgent care option, pet owners must make the difficult decision to allow their pets to wait overnight or even days to be treated for an issue that may be uncomfortable or get worse, or go to an emergency hospital, adding to patient overload where the priority must be given to critical conditions."

Dr. Amy Hess, medical director of PetMedic Portland, added, "I am so excited to join the local community of amazing veterinary practitioners in one of the greatest regions in the country. My staff and I have extensive experience in emergency, critical care and general practice, lending to an ability to offer high-quality, convenient and affordable care for your pets' injuries and illnesses in a welcoming and friendly environment."

PetMedic does not perform routine services provided by family veterinary practices, such as wellness visits, or administer vaccinations. Pet owners can make same-day appointments conveniently online. An outstanding healthcare team and a client-centric approach are top priorities for all PetMedic clinics.

Media Contact

Kim Farina, DVM(530) 848-8507 marketing@rarebreedvet.com

petmedic-portland-maine.jpg PetMedic Portland Maine Clinical Supervisor Angelika Demers, CVT, and Medical Director Amy Hess, DVM

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-in-maine-petmedic-urgent-care-vet-clinic-opens-its-doors-in-portland-301318656.html

SOURCE PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
720
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Care#Veterinary Clinic#Veterinary Medicine#Veterinary Hospital#Petmedic Clinic#Petmedic Portland Maine#Cvt#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

New NorthBay Urgent Care facility to open on Highway 29

Leaders from American Canyon and NorthBay Healthcare came together Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new urgent care facility, which will open in summer 2022. Plans call for NorthBay Urgent Care to occupy 4,500 square feet, with 10 exam rooms, X-ray and a laboratory. The building, at 6,600 square feet, will have the capacity to add primary and specialty care services in the future.
Health ServicesWDEF

Urgent Care for Children Grand Opening

HIXSON, Tenn (WDEF) – A new one of a kind pediatric care clinic is now open in the Hixson area. Urgent Care for Children held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of their first clinic in the state of Tennessee. The company says they hope their unique...
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Exer Urgent Care Celebrates Its 21st Opening, With New Silver Lake Location

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its first clinic in Central Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood, marking its 21 st facility in Southern California. Located a block east of the Sunset Blvd. and Santa Monica Blvd. intersection, the urgent care facility is staffed by ER doctors and medical personnel, providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. As Los Angeles reopens, health will remain a focal point and the city will continue to see local emergency rooms operating at full capacity, largely due to non-emergent patient concerns. Exer's mission alleviates overcrowding of local hospital ERs with community facilities offering more comprehensive medical services than typical urgent cares.
Greeley, COPosted by
northfortynews

UCHealth opens urgent care at newly renovated Peakview Medical Center

Urgent care providers are now caring for patients at the newly renovated wing at UCHealth Peakview Medical Center, home to UCHealth women’s care and pediatric care clinics. “We are excited to be able to provide our patients with increased services at this location, to include an improved urgent care experience,” said Lori Japp, UCHealth’s vice president of urgent care and employer solutions. “This is an ideal pairing of services to serve as a convenient one-stop shop for our patients.”
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

After-hours emergency vet clinic opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Allied emergency veterinary services opened in Eau Claire in mid June. It is an after-hours clinic that operates out of Westgate Animal Hospital from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. during the week. On weekends, they are open 24 hours starting Friday and ending Monday morning.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

ER bed shortage 'critical' as Portland heat hospitalizes 500

The Oregon Health Authority reports more than 500 hospitalizations or urgent care visits in the Portland area. State officials implored the public to avoid unnecessary emergency rooms trips as the system strained to accommodate more than 500 people sickened by this week's infernal conditions. The Oregon Health Authority reported 506...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Shoreline Orthopaedics opens urgent care center

HOLLAND — A Holland-based medical provider recently opened a new urgent care location for musculoskeletal injuries. Shoreline Orthopaedics launched an urgent care center earlier this month to care for injuries such as broken or fractured bones, joint sprains, muscle strains and tears and more that need attention, but don’t require a trip to the emergency room.
PetsPosted by
Connecting Vets

Army vet clinic hosts K9 casualty care course

The Vicenza Veterinary Treatment Facility staff combined forces recently with combat medics from the 2nd Battalion, 503d Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and handlers from 535th Military Working Dog Detachment at Caserma Ederle, Italy, to conduct canine tactical combat casualty care training. The students were comprised of combat medics, military...
Winona, MNwinonahealth.org

Winona Health Urgent Care Clinic open Sunday, July 4

The Winona Health Urgent Care Clinic at 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona, will be open Sunday, July 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in-person and Virtual Urgent Care visits. Urgent Care wait times, along with instructions for a Virtual Urgent Care visit, are available on the Winona Health website at winonahealth.org/uc.
Retailwhbc.com

Aultman Opening More Modern Urgent Care Facilities

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the announcement that a fourth AultmanNow Urgent Care will be opening in August on Fulton Drive near Wales Avenue NW in Jackson Township, the hospital system is trying to change the face of that growing medical segment between the doctor’s office and the E/R.
Healthptproductsonline.com

IMAC Holdings Inc Launches Acute Care Services for Musculoskeletal Injuries

IMAC Holdings Inc, a provider of medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, announces the launch of its dedicated acute injury service line. Coinciding with the launch of this service, IMAC will provide physicians, lawyers, and referral sources a toll-free...
Lake Mills, WIhngnews.com

Lake Mills Vet Clinic to expand

Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, W7797 County Rd. V, is planning a remodeling and expansion project to be completed this fall. The clinic broke ground on the project Friday, June 25. Dr. Bill Stork said the clinic is basically the same as it was when it was built in 1977. "At...
Healthchaindrugreview.com

Big Y and Bonum Health to deploy new telemedicine program

TAMPA — TRxADE Health, an integrated drug procurement, delivery, and healthcare platform, announced on Thursday that Bonum Health, a Digital Health care business subsidiary has signed a telemedicine service distribution deal with Big Y Pharmacy and. Wellness Centers within their supermarkets in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Bonum Health will provide affordable...
Huntingburg, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Urgent Care Center hours changing

Huntingburg — Memorial Hospital’s Urgent Care Center is revising its hours. Effective immediately, the new hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Urgent Care Center is located at 507 East 19th Street in Huntingburg, Indiana. No appointment is needed for care.