Vanessa Bryant Reaches Settlement In Lawsuit Surrounding Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant’s Death

By Yahoo! Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only was she facing legal proceedings within her own family — mostly because of her mother — she also took action against the helicopter company and the pilot deemed responsible for Kobe and Gianna's death. It has been a long time in the making, but it appears there has been some sort of a resolution in that case. The details of the settlement were not disclosed, but it is presumed that the courts will approve a settlement agreement in a wrongful death lawsuit, via the Associated Press: The ...

