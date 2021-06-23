James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Gets Special Fantasia Fest Screening

The attack had been years in the making, but the sailors on the USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108) had no way of knowing it. For the bridge team, time seemed to grind to a halt. Amid the myriad alarms and the captain shouting at everyone, the officer of the deck knew only that the ship seemed to have suffered a catastrophic power failure in the middle of the South China Sea.1 Down in the combat information center, the scene was dark—literally. A few sailors managed to turn on flashlights and battle lanterns, but the darkness was foreboding.