Penn State football announces addition of junior college transfer defensive lineman
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State announced the addition of its final member of the Class of 2021 on Wednesday in junior college transfer Jordan van den Berg. Van den Berg, a defensive lineman from Iowa Western Community College, announced his commitment to the Lions on June 8. He’s immediately eligible, which means that he has the chance to contribute to defensive line coach John Scott Jr.’s group right away.www.pennlive.com