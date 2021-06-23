Penn State football announces addition of junior college transfer defensive lineman

We are about to start seeing more awkwardly enacted and badly written commercials than usual. And I’m totally OK with that. Actually, looking forward to it. As something of a connoisseur of various goofy infomercials and video advertisements, I believe we’re about to enter a golden age, what with the onset beginning today of name, image and likeness freedom for college athletes. We might see a few clever pitches. Even some that make us laugh.