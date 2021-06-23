Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Crowing without feathers – Letter to the Editor

svvoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrowing without feathers (in one’s cap) Dear Editor, I get that most people don’t trust the government and most never learned much science in school. But our low national vaccination rate is the fault of leadership. The founding fathers were clear about what was needed for real political leadership: knowledge, experience, and virtue (selfless personality). The founders wanted leaders who had knowledge of political science, and particularly the difference between republicanism (“democracy”) and elected monarchy. The founders wanted leaders who entered local public service and stayed there in a variety of capacities for a long time. The founders wanted people who did not care for fame, fortune, or control, but merely the opportunity to educate others, serve the majority, and preserve the rights of the minority. Is there one such politician serving anywhere in the United States today?

www.svvoice.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Without Feathers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Tribalism in America

The Federalist Papers tell us that our Founding Fathers read Plato and John Locke, exploring all forms of government from monarchy to democracy before agreeing to a democratic republic. Tribalism was never considered and Karl Marx’s socialist had yet to be articulated. For 233 years our Constitution with a bill...
Public HealthMoscow-Pullman Daily News

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chuck found a new word. Isn’t that delightful. Apparently 3.85 million dead and counting, or people’s struggle for justice, is merely theater for him. Chuck (masks make me wince) Pezeshki, and Dale (I refuse to wear the mask of the Beast) Courtney saw the steps taken and their impact on business and religious freedoms as unjustified to reduce the spread of COVID 19.
Politicspilot.com

Letter: Respect the Flag

As we prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, I was appalled to read that a wealthy celebrity feels that Old Glory needs to be updated. She stated that America’s flag is “tattered, dated, and divisive.” She says it no longer represents all of us. Her comments reminded me about...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails jobs numbers, gets testy with questions

President Biden on Friday hailed a new report showing the U.S. added 850,000 jobs in June, describing it as “historic progress” that he attributed to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law in March. He also grew impatient while fielding several questions about the withdrawal of U.S. troops...
Fort Edward, NYPost-Star

Letter to the editor: If Alamo were without walls, what then?

Obviously, Sherwood of Fort Edward need not concern himself with mobs of coyotes, armed 4-wheeled vehicles loaded with gun runners, drug dealers and screaming, crying parentless children, awakening him in the night like the poor, honest American citizens down at the border. The unclean clothing and filth left behind by...
Merrick GarlandIndependent Record

Do we want to conserve original values?

I respond to several recent opinion pieces, notably, five by Messrs. Jim Nelson, Ron Waterman and Thomas Morrison. These seem somewhat orchestrated as they are quite repetitious. I do respond mainly because of the more open-minded wording of Morrison's piece, especially where he says "It is time for all of us to speak out." It is more effective to attack an idea than to attack an identity group.
PoliticsVTDigger

GOP has lost the distinction between fact and opinion

In her commentary published on June 17, Carol Frenier conflates a “belief” in climate change with a “belief” in religious doctrine, and seems to suggest that ardent belief is as compelling a rationalization for a pedagogy as is objective fact. While her commentary may not be without merit, this cliche...
PoliticsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Letter to the Editor: Larry Montgomery

The committee and people who have loved ones interred in Jernigan Cemetery would like to thank Supervisor Brad Ward and his crew for all they did for us by removing an uprooted tree that slightly damaged the pavailion and fence during the heavy rainfall. Within an hour they went to work cleaning up the damaged area.
Presidential ElectionThe News

For The Politicians

The right to vote is one of our most sacred rights as Americans. It is fundamental to our democracy. Protecting the integrity of our elections should matter to everyone, because every single instance of voter fraud amounts to canceling out a legitimate vote. Unelected bureaucrats do not – and should not - get to decide whose votes count and whose votes don’t count. The American people choose who represents them, not the other way around.
Societycrothersvilletimes.com

Thoughts On Freedom & Liberty

On Sunday, we celebrate the 245th birthday of the signing of the American Declaration of Independence. Contemplate on these famous quotes about liberty, both political and economic as I am convinced much can be learned from remembering past lessons on these subjects. “Those who deny freedom to others deserve it...
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Critics skewer CNN's Don Lemon for saying adoptions should be handled by the state, not churches

CNN anchor Don Lemon was skewered by critics Wednesday after he claimed adoptions should be handled by the state and not by churches. The left-wing host was responding to a recent Supreme Court decision siding with Catholic Social Services (CSS), a Catholic adoption agency, in a dispute with the city of Philadelphia over not allowing same-sex couples to participate in their adoption program.
ProtestsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

This July 4, we must reject extreme partisanship that ‘foments occasionally riot and insurrection’

A group of American patriots met in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, to sign a document declaring independence from the British Crown. The signers ended the Declaration of Independence, saying “we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” They knew that formation of a new nation was dangerous and […] The post This July 4, we must reject extreme partisanship that ‘foments occasionally riot and insurrection’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Politicsucpublicaffairs.com

D.C. statehood mired in partisan divide By Jordan Conestabile

Opponents have cited procees, arguing that the adoption of a new state can only take place through a constitutional amendment. Any Congressional Act absent this would be violate the 23rd amendment. Supporters believe that any challenge brought forth to the Supreme Court would not be acted upon, since history has...
Dudley, MAtelegram.com

Letter: Critical race theory is not only about racism and civil rights

According to your story on the Dudley-Charlton school system, "Critical Race Theory raises concerns," June 26, Page 3A, critical race theory "examines racism, civil rights, and discrimination." That is a misleading characterization of an academic theory according to which the institutions and economic structures of American society are inherently racist and should be dismantled. While it would be appropriate to study critical race theory in a college class, alongside other theories of race, when critical race theory is introduced into public schools "to change hearts and minds" (of young children) clearly the aim is ideological indoctrination in a particular political viewpoint, not education. Parents have every reason to object to such political indoctrination of their children and should not be misled by the suggestion that critical race theory is merely "about racism and civil rights."