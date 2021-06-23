Cancel
Sonoma, CA

Racial Segregation Increasing, Even in the Bay Area

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe issue of racial segregation is not going away. A new report from the University of Berkeley shows that as of 2019, more than 80% of large metropolitan regions in the United States have become more segregated in recent decades, including the Bay Area. The report does suggest that when Black or Latino people grow up in largely segregated, wealthier white neighborhoods, their life outcomes are improved. Every Bay Area county save for two have been put into to the “High Segregation” category in the study. The two exceptions are Sonoma and Solano counties, both in “low to medium segregation.” No Bay Area county was categorized as “Racially Integrated.”

