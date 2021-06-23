Rose City Airfest Takes Flight July 2nd-4th

The roar of a jet engine. The sound of propellers. The speed of flight. All will be on display at the inaugural Rose City Airfest. This July 4th weekend you and the family can take a trip back in time and visit some of the planes that have served our nation proudly to make us one of the strongest nations on the planet. As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s independence this July 4th weekend, you and the family are invited to the first-ever Rose City Airfest at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in Tyler.