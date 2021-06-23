Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Rose City Airfest Takes Flight July 2nd-4th

eguidemagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe roar of a jet engine. The sound of propellers. The speed of flight. All will be on display at the inaugural Rose City Airfest. This July 4th weekend you and the family can take a trip back in time and visit some of the planes that have served our nation proudly to make us one of the strongest nations on the planet. As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s independence this July 4th weekend, you and the family are invited to the first-ever Rose City Airfest at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in Tyler.

eguidemagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Society
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Military Aircraft#Us Air Force#Texas Raiders#Viper Military Team#C17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols will not be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals begin Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks and will be broadcast by ABC. It was expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a press release that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy