Cuomo: New York’s COVID-19 State Of Emergency To End Tomorrow

Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced that the New York's state of emergency will end on Thursday, June 24th while presenting COVID and vaccine statistics. Of 90,350 tests reported for Tuesday June 23rd, 310 were positive for an infection rate of 0.34 percent. COVID hospitalizations have dropped by 12 from the day prior for a total of 474 patients. ICU patients throughout the state dropped by 3 for a total of 104 and 60 of those with intubations after decreasing by 2. Unfortunately, there were 6 deaths statewide.